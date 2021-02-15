Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Wishes Senator Blake Well in New Position

Pittsburgh, PA − February 15, 2021 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa released the following statement regarding Senator John Blake’s (D-Lackawanna) resignation.

Senator John Blake will be missed in our caucus. Since he was elected ten years ago, he has been committed to serving his constituents and has always been their outspoken advocate in every piece of legislation he has introduced, board he has served on, and speech he has given on the floor of this body. He provided invaluable expertise to our caucus on matters of pension reform, local government matters and community investment strategies.

We wish him well in his next endeavor where he will certainly keep up his passion for improving northeast Pennsylvania. John is well-suited for this very important position with Representative Cartwright. From his service as acting Secretary of the PA DCED to chairman of our Finance Committee for the last several years and his leadership roles within our caucus and on the Appropriations Committee, no one could be better prepared for this role.