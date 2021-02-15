Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,124 in the last 365 days.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Wishes Senator Blake Well in New Position

Senator Blake

Pittsburgh, PA − February 15, 2021 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa released the following statement regarding Senator John Blake’s (D-Lackawanna) resignation.

Senator John Blake will be missed in our caucus. Since he was elected ten years ago, he has been committed to serving his constituents and has always been their outspoken advocate in every piece of legislation he has introduced, board he has served on, and speech he has given on the floor of this body. He provided invaluable expertise to our caucus on matters of pension reform, local government matters and community investment strategies.

We wish him well in his next endeavor where he will certainly keep up his passion for improving northeast Pennsylvania. John is well-suited for this very important position with Representative Cartwright. From his service as acting Secretary of the PA DCED to chairman of our Finance Committee for the last several years and his leadership roles within our caucus and on the Appropriations Committee, no one could be better prepared for this role.

 

You just read:

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Wishes Senator Blake Well in New Position

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.