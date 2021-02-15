Hoyer Statement on HealthCare.gov Special Enrollment Period

“Starting today, millions of Americans without health coverage can log onto HealthCare.gov and get covered through the special enrollment period launched by the Biden Administration. With the COVID-19 pandemic still placing Americans at risk of illness and hospitalization, it is essential that as many of our people are covered with quality, affordable health insurance.

“Democrats enacted the Affordable Care Act in 2010 in order to bring down costs and make health care more accessible to tens of millions of Americans. We have defended the law against Republican sabotage and efforts to repeal it, as well as a lawsuit that threatens to strip away coverage for those with pre-existing conditions in the middle of a deadly pandemic where those with certain underlying conditions are at greater risk. Last Congress, the House passed legislation to strengthen and expand the law’s protections, and this Congress we will work with the Biden Administration to continue making sure that Americans are able to access high-quality and affordable health care even after this pandemic is finally brought to an end.”