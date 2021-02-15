Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,124 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on HealthCare.gov Special Enrollment Period

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden announced a special enrollment period to sign up for health coverage through HealthCare.gov:

“Starting today, millions of Americans without health coverage can log onto HealthCare.gov and get covered through the special enrollment period launched by the Biden Administration. With the COVID-19 pandemic still placing Americans at risk of illness and hospitalization, it is essential that as many of our people are covered with quality, affordable health insurance. 

“Democrats enacted the Affordable Care Act in 2010 in order to bring down costs and make health care more accessible to tens of millions of Americans. We have defended the law against Republican sabotage and efforts to repeal it, as well as a lawsuit that threatens to strip away coverage for those with pre-existing conditions in the middle of a deadly  pandemic where those with certain underlying conditions are at greater risk. Last Congress, the House passed legislation to strengthen and expand the law’s protections, and this Congress we will work with the Biden Administration to continue making sure that Americans are able to access high-quality and affordable health care even after this pandemic is finally brought to an end.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on HealthCare.gov Special Enrollment Period

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.