ARTinvestment.RU to Host an Interactive Webinar on Russian Icon Collecting

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online gallery Russian Icon Collection is delighted to share the news that ARTinvestment.RU, an online project dedicated to the Russian art market, will host a webinar on “Russian Icon: The Basics of Modern-Day Collecting” on February 17, 2021. The upcoming webinar will discuss the place of Russian icons in today’s art market realities and provide specific guidance on how to collect religious art with advice from the leading Russian icon experts and seasoned collectors. “Russian Icon: The Basics of Modern-Day Collecting” webinar will begin via Zoom on February 17, at 8pm GMT+3.

The interactive webinar “Russian Icon: The Basics of Modern-Day Collecting” is designed to answer some of the most relevant questions related to the process of collecting Russian icons these days. How does religious icon art attract collectors and people in show business? How to start and maintain a significant collection of Russian icons? What is the place of Russian icon art in the current art market? Why do art dealers and art critics become collectors themselves? These are some of the topics that will be covered at the webinar this Wednesday.

“Russian Icon: The Basics of Modern-Day Collecting” webinar will be hosted by Egor Molchanov, an art investment expert and head of ARTinvestment.RU, and Denis Belkevich, an art economist and chief-editor of ARTinvestment.RU. Egor Molchanov and Denis Belkevich will discuss the aspects of modern-day collecting of Russian icons with the leading experts in the field, Anna Ivannikova and Sergey Khodorkovskiy.

Anna Ivannikova is a specialist in the history of Russian icon art of the Imperial era, who has participated in many academic studies and important research projects dedicated to Russian art. Ivannikova has also worked on a range of major exhibitions worldwide and made a significant contribution to studying biographies of iconographers and the history of antique Russian icons. Sergey Khodorkovskiy is a professional dealer and a reputable specialist in Russian icon art, who serves as an expert at the world’s leading art fair TEFAF Maastricht. He is also a dedicated icon collector who owns a private collection of museum-quality Russian icons. Besides, Anna Ivannikova and Sergey Khodorkovskiy are co-authors of the Russian Icon Book created by the online gallery Russian Icon Collection in collaboration with the Museum of the Russian Icon in Moscow. The upcoming webinar will also feature the advice and perspective of the art critic and dealer Nata Morehod.

The webinar on “Russian Icon: The Basics of Modern-Day Collecting” is free to attend. All religious icon art lovers can join it via Zoom on February 17, at 8pm GMT+3. For more information, please contact ARTinvestment.RU.