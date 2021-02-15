SHE SAID YES TO THE DRESS, NOW THE DRESS AND THE DAY MUST BE EVERYTHING SHE HAS DREAMT ABOUT

Owners of FUSELIVE, Sam Kelman Friedman and Karen Kelman getting Ready for Sam's Wedding Day

FUSELIVE BY FUSE 45 launches FUES Bride the way to make your workout wedding ready

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love is in the air. The wedding bells are ringing. And it is time to find that rockin’ dress! On average, about 6,200 weddings take place each day in the United States, and they certainly don’t happen overnight. Weddings take months of planning for what so many of us deem to be our ‘big day.’

The months leading up to your wedding should be a special time in which you vow to improve, prepare, and look forward to the excitement that surrounds your special forever.

No one knows this better than the mother and daughter team, Karen Kelman and Sam Friedman Kelman of FuseLive by Fuse 45. That is why they have teamed up with wedding expert Sara Greenberg of Forever Young Events, based out of New York City, to ensure brides have the SUPPORT, TRACKING & COACHING needed to make their special day all they dreamed it to be.

Their goal?

To boost your confidence, self-love, and preparation so that you can walk down the aisle like the Rockstar that you are.

Since Sam was in college, we always shared a dream to help other women to find their 'fit' using our proprietary programming which specializes in high intensity and low impact exercise. On your wedding day and beyond, we want to help you feel prepared and fabulous!"

-Karen Kelman, FUSE LIVE Co-Founder

Introducing FUSE BRIDE

FUSE BRIDE is a 6-week premium program that makes a great gift for brides-to-be and includes a complimentary “plus 1” so the mother-of-the-bride or mother-of-the-groom can join on the journey. I mean, why not #workonyourwellness together?!

Since Karen and Sam are their own mother-daughter duo, they wanted to bring forth an opportunity to have that powerful connection available to clients on their big day. For just $445, you get access to:

✔️ WEDDING DAY WELLNESS SUPPORT, TRACKING + GOALS COACHING

✔️ HELP TO PREPARE FOR YOUR WEDDING WITH OUR PLANNING EXPERT, SARA!

✔️ A FREE PLUS ONE!! (YOUR MOTHER OR MOTHER OF THE GROOM CAN JOIN AND HAVE FULL ACCESS ALONG WITH YOU FOR FREE)

SUPPORT FOR YOUR FITNESS + WELLNESS GOALS:

✔️ DAILY ON DEMAND ONLINE CLASSES VIA WEB PORTAL AND APP

✔️ INITIAL WELCOME CONSULTATION

✔️ 1 FULL PRIVATE VIRTUAL TRAINING SESSION

✔️ E-BOOK 6 WEEK PROGRAM (WELLNESS + NUTRITION)

✔️ UNIQUE, ON DEMAND BONUS WORKOUTS SPECIFIC FOR BRIDES

✔️ ACCESS OUR VIRTUAL ‘STUDIO’ FROM ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

✔️ BE A PART OF OUR ONGOING COMMUNITY OF FUSE BRIDES

✔️ LEVEL UP WITH ACCOUNTABILITY CHECK INS + PHONE CALLS

SUPPORT TO PLAN YOUR WEDDING DAY:

✔️ 1 PRIVATE 30 MINUTE CONSULTATION WITH SARA

✔️ TIPS TO HELP YOU PLAN WITHOUT ADDED STRESS VIA THE FUSE BRIDE FACEBOOK GROUP

✔️ FORMS + TO DO LIST TEMPLATES TO KEEP YOU ON TRACK FOR YOUR BIG DAY



AND SO MUCH MORE!

"Sam + Karen are some of the top trainers in the industry. I chose to work with them because their dedication to healthy living and fitness fuels their lives and they want it to fuel yours too! As your planner, I want each and every client to feel comfortable working with me to bring your wedding day vision to life. Becoming a FUSE BRIDE means embodying the wedding experience of your dreams, inside and out!"

-Sara Greenberg, Forever Young Events Founder



And we haven’t even told you the best part…. you can improve your fitness and plan for your wedding comfortably right from your own home with our proven program.

Note: After the initial 6 weeks of the program, your access to our private bridal Facebook group will continue forever.

We look forward to you joining our #FuseFam!

Need help getting started? Questions? Let’s connect + We’ll be in touch ASAP!

"My wedding day was a celebration of my family (check out a few pics of my mom/partner in crime and I on my own big day!), hard work in the studio and the beginning of a new life that I could feel confident about. The workout, wedding and wellness tools, services and workouts we provide to you as a FUSE BRIDE is to ensure you have the support and strategies you need to make your wedding day a dream come true for you too!"

-Samantha Friedman, FUSE LIVE Co-Founder

ABOUT:

FUSE LIVE is our online, fully virtual LIVE and on demand app, platform and connected group to help you reach and exceed your wellness goals... it's so much more than just a workout! It’s a community. When you sweat together, you learn how to share, admire, lead, follow and ultimately achieve more. Fuse is low impact, sustainable, high-intensity interval training and was born from a need to make workout classes more efficient without impact. Each 45-minute class pushes you through 45-second intervals of cardio and strength for the most optimal and effective workout while incorporating your entire body.