Gustie Creative Introduces Disruptive Retail Handbook

Disruption is now and forever normal.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has been the greatest disruptor to our society and economy in several generations and consumers, the retail engine that drives the economy, have been forever changed. A New Consumer is emerging as the “new normal” sets in, one that is transformed by COVID-19, technological symbiosis, and a changing retail landscape. To help entrepreneurs, business owners, retailers, and the people behind brands and businesses move forward, Gustie Creative is pleased to introduce Solutions for Disrupting Disruption, COVID-19 Handbook, The Essential Guide for Brands and Businesses, 2021 Edition.
— Deanna Lawrence, Founder of FRIDGENALITY, INC.
With 136 pages of actionable information, Solutions for Disrupting Disruption, COVID-19 Handbook, The Essential Guide for Brands and Businesses, 2021 Edition offers sharp insights, trending solutions, strategic resources, and a COVID-19 business assessment. It delves into the impact of the novel coronavirus on our lives and society. This handbook highlights new retail technologies and the dedicated entrepreneurs behind them. Haniff Brown of FIT:MATCH, Zack Johnson and Caroline Murphy of greenbox Robotics and Spencer Powers of Lux Labs Displays share their founder stories and how COVID-19 has impacted business.
“This is a handbook of best practices for brands and businesses to find solutions and move forward.” – Karen S. Herman, Author and CEO of Gustie Creative
Learn about new digital products for the era of COVID-19 in the founder stories of Micha Benoliel of Nodle and Justin Monger of LOCKEDBRANDS. And up-and-coming brands, Alexandra Zofcin of House of AMZ and Artur Sychov of Somnium Space, share how they engage the New Consumer digitally.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, disruptive retail solutions ranging from Pop Up Stores to Interactive Kiosks to Shoppable Walls have emerged as a bridge between online and offline retailing. These disruptive retail solutions enable greater collaboration and co-creation between the brand and the New Consumer. The founder stories of Deanna Lawrence of FRIDGENALITY, INC. and Alana Muller of COFFEE LUNCH COFFEE shed light on the growing importance of collaboration, co-creation, and networking.
“Disruption is now and forever normal. It is no longer possible to blindly anticipate change, learning why and how to collaborate will create an effective and comprehensive view of what is honestly…next.” – Deanna Lawrence, Founder of FRIDGENALITY, INC.
Solutions for Disrupting Disruption, COVID-19 Handbook, The Essential Guide for Brands and Businesses, 2021 Edition is perfect for entrepreneurs, business owners, retailers, the people behind brands and businesses, and anyone passionate about finding new solutions to move forward in 2021.
Available as a digital download and in book format at Create Disruptive Retail and Gustie Creative. Find us with #DisruptDisruption 2021 and #DisruptiveRetail.
About the Author:
Karen S. Herman, CEO of Gustie Creative, is a leading expert on Disruptive Retail. With a professional career that began in New York City, working with renowned design and architecture firms, and for major brands including Calvin Klein, she has completed many successful projects in the US and abroad. Her latest entrepreneurial venture is Create Disruptive Retail, the premiere online design platform for disruptive retail resources and solutions.
About Gustie Creative LLC:
Gustie Creative is an innovative disruptive retail design and strategy firm. They offer full-service design, retail design strategy, strategic marketing, and design innovation with emerging technologies. Gustie Creative’s products include: Create Disruptive Retail Platform; The Definitive Guide to Disruptive Retail Workbooks; and DisruptShop Workshops. Gustie Creative is proud to be headquartered at Global Ventures at FAU in Boca Raton, FL.
