Caribe Technologies, Inc. Launches Caribejob.com to Connects Job Seekers with Real Job Opportunities in Haiti

Caribejob enables companies and organizations in Haiti to find and attract the best candidates with the first Haitian AI-powered job search and posting portal.

HUEYTOWN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caribe Technologies, Inc., a US-based HR tech startup, today announced the official launch of Caribejob (caribejob.com), the most innovative and leading online job platform in Haiti, powered by AI.As unemployment surpasses record highs due to COVID-19, Caribe Technologies, Inc. takes the initiative to design Caribejob exclusively for the Haitian market and address a critical need in Haiti to match employers with job seekers.Caribejob builds the future of job recruitment in Haiti by allowing qualified professionals to find the best and the most curated job opportunities in Haiti with hundred new offers every day.Caribejob isn't just about connecting companies in Haiti with jobseekers. The platform is also created to help Haitian talents find remote job opportunities from worldwide's tech and software companies, looking for qualified and skilled Haitian engineers, software developers, copywriters, marketers, and project managers to work remotely with attractive salaries. That feature will help Haitian professionals acquire massive experiences from the world's most innovative companies and make the Haitian tech ecosystem more attractive and competitive.Caribejob will also help companies attract more candidates and reduce recruiting costs with a built-in AI-powered recruitment marketing feature. When a company posts a job, Caribejob will automatically post it to Google for Jobs and its partner network to ensure it shows up wherever people search for work, including Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more.Key features of the platform include:Job Board – Features the latest job opportunities in Haiti, and the best remote job opportunities, including over 100 daily job listings, ranging from project management and customer support to software development, accounting, HR, marketing, purchasing, logistics, and more.Recruitment Marketing – Helping organizations reach thousands of job seekers with the job board, Google for Jobs, and the Caribejob affiliate network.Resources and Community for Job Seekers – Caribejob provides all the resources professionals need, whether they are just getting started or are looking to expand their careers to navigate the new world of work. This includes resources and opportunities for students, recent graduates, and new founders powered by Evoluer, Caribejob's digital human resources magazine. Job seekers will also get access to a dedicated Slack community where professionals, HR leaders, and companies executive connect, share advice, and ask questions.SUPPORTING THE HAITIAN-TECH ECOSYSTEMA key priority of Caribejob is providing career and support for the emerging Haitian Technology stack, which will be one of the fastest-growing tech markets over the next decade. Software developers and engineers will play a significant role in democratizing technologies by building new platforms to eradicate poverty, create more equality, and develop high-quality tech products to help Haitian businesses grow.ABOUT CARIBEJOBCaribejob (caribejob.com) is a free career platform built and started in 2021 to connect employers with talented and qualified professionals in Haiti. The platform matches job seekers with organizations by optimizing career opportunities in one easy-to-search portal, the "Job Board," and managing a curated network of Haitian professionals. It is also a destination for resources, insights into the HR industry. Caribejob is an affiliate of Caribe Technologies, Inc.ABOUT CARIBE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.Caribe Technologies, Inc. is an HR Tech Startup based in Alabama. United-States specifically focused on the Caribbean, building products, and peer-to-peer solutions around human resources and corporate learning. Caribe Technologies, Inc. is the parent brand of Caribejob, Haiti's leading career platform.