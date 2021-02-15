Amer Networks partners with Tanaza to deliver a smart alternative for cloud-based networking
Amer Networks and Tanaza unveil a scalable out-of-the-box cloud-managed solution with unprecedented flexibility levels for MSPs .MILAN, MI, ITALY, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanaza, a leader in the cloud-managed networking industry, announces a partnership with Amer Networks, an established Canadian manufacturer and global distributor of networking and security products. Tanaza and Amer Networks have joined forces to provide IT professionals with a cloud-managed line of Amer Networks devices that run atop the Tanaza platform.
Tanaza adds compelling value to Amer Networks hardware, enabling MSPs with an easy to use and flexible cloud management platform for a 'plug and play' experience. This approach delivers high operational efficiency levels, both for mid-sized and large deployments of thousands of devices.
The Tanaza modular software layer further integrates with third-party applications on top to offer added-value services that suit specific customers' needs. From WiFi monetization to Hotspot management applications, Tanaza's integrations can be enabled seamlessly on any Amer Networks device powered by Tanaza.
This OEM partnership unfolds a remarkable opportunity for the North American market to access high performing gear cloud manageable 'out-of-the-box' with Tanaza. The new line of Amer Networks Tanaza Powered Devices comprises the following access points models:
WAP1000 - 1300Mbps 11AC Dual Band Wireless Ceiling/Wall Access Point for indoor high-density wireless environments
DataCloudNode1 - 1300Mbps 11AC Dual Band Wireless Ceiling Access Point for indoor high-density wireless environments.
DataCloudNode2 - 1200Mbps 11AC Dual Band Wireless Ceiling/Wall/Desktop Access Point for indoor enterprise wireless environments.
DataCloudNode3 - 2100Mbps 11AC Dual Band Wireless Ceiling/Wall/Desktop Access Point for indoor enterprise wireless environments.
"This partnership exploits the natural synergy between the two companies. The Tanaza advanced network management platform allows Amer Networks' devices to be cloud-manageable out-of-the-box while offering high levels of operational efficiency, flexibility, and scalability," says Sebastiano Bertani, Founder & CEO of Tanaza. "Amer Networks Tanaza Powered Devices represents a major advancement for IT providers. Tanaza has been pioneering the disaggregated approach, and this alliance between Tanaza and Amer is a preview of how networks of the future will look like”.
"Tanaza is a great partner for Amer Networks. Their innovation and expertise greatly exemplify and strengthen our product offerings at a time when the industry is evolving quickly and demanding more from all manufacturers," says Wai Lee, CEO of Amer Networks. We believe that the next generation of wireless requires an innovative approach to network management and deployment. The centralized management platform with multi-level user security and the advanced real-time dashboard provides an essential tool for any MSP and end-user. Easy network deployment of a campus or even in multi-geographic locations offers excellent value to our partners and customers."
About Tanaza
Tanaza, an Italian software company, developed an intuitive cloud networking platform for IT professionals to operate WiFi networks efficiently with unprecedented flexibility levels. Networking Hardware vendors partner with Tanaza to offer customers a compelling 'plug&play' cloud management solution. Software vendors partner to integrate their applications with the Tanaza platform, operating seamlessly across all supported models. The synergy created by this ecosystem, as a result, makes the management of network deployments effortless, cost-effective, and scalable. For more information, please visit www.tanaza.com.
Tanaza is a registered trademark of Tanaza S.p.A. All third-party trademarks mentioned are their respective owners' property.
About Amer Networks
Amer is a manufacturer and global distributor of networking and security products. Since its foundation in 1997 in the education enterprise sector, it has earned a reputation as a provider of reliable hardware backed by the most comprehensive support and customer-appropriate product warranties on the market. Through its growing reseller network, Amer is expanding into the SOHO/SME market with a growing line of innovative, value-laden products that enhance productivity and improve efficiency – anywhere and everywhere that people connect. For more information, visit www.amer.com.
