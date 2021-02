PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E makes Transport Mediums and DNA / RNA Extractions Obsolete

PCRopsis Reagent RVD-E

PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E will impact testing paradigms beyond COVID-19, and increase the efficiency of various other tests, including respiratory panels, wounds and drug resistance.” — Francis Lim, Ph.D.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E allows for direct PCR amplification of test specimens from swabs without the need for transport mediums or lengthy RNA / DNA extraction protocols.The first step in infectious disease testing involves swabbing a part of the body. This specimen-containing swab is placed in a tube with transport medium for shipping to a reference laboratory. The lab then performs ~10 steps to extract RNA or DNA from the transport medium for PCR testing.The problem with this approach is that it requires many consumables that present testing bottlenecks at various points; if any are not available, then testing cannot be performed. Moreover, the multi-step process is laborious and unnecessarily error-prone; every consumable and step presents an opportunity for misdiagnosis.What if we could skip the need for transport medium and RNA / DNA extraction? PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E simplifies the testing process while saving time and lowering costs. In this new scenario, specimen-containing swabs are shipped to a testing lab in an empty transport tube. The lab then simply adds a small amount of PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E, vortexes the mixture and heats it. The heated sample is directly applied into downstream PCR applications.“PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E will impact testing paradigms beyond COVID-19, and increase the efficiency of various other tests, including respiratory panels, wounds and drug resistance”, said Francis Lim, Ph.D., senior scientist at Entopsis About Entopsis / PCRopsisEntopsis was founded in 2011 to pursue the simple idea that an unbiased approach to diagnostics using bio-molecular profiles can be clinically and scientifically useful. The company is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and exploring new areas lacking accurate diagnostics. PCRopsis™ technologies are based on Entopsis’ core platform, OpsisDx™, and aim to streamline research and clinical applications, while decreasing costs. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com and www.PCRopsis.com