PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E makes Transport Mediums and DNA / RNA Extractions Obsolete
PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E will impact testing paradigms beyond COVID-19, and increase the efficiency of various other tests, including respiratory panels, wounds and drug resistance.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E allows for direct PCR amplification of test specimens from swabs without the need for transport mediums or lengthy RNA / DNA extraction protocols.
— Francis Lim, Ph.D.
The first step in infectious disease testing involves swabbing a part of the body. This specimen-containing swab is placed in a tube with transport medium for shipping to a reference laboratory. The lab then performs ~10 steps to extract RNA or DNA from the transport medium for PCR testing.
The problem with this approach is that it requires many consumables that present testing bottlenecks at various points; if any are not available, then testing cannot be performed. Moreover, the multi-step process is laborious and unnecessarily error-prone; every consumable and step presents an opportunity for misdiagnosis.
What if we could skip the need for transport medium and RNA / DNA extraction?
PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E simplifies the testing process while saving time and lowering costs. In this new scenario, specimen-containing swabs are shipped to a testing lab in an empty transport tube. The lab then simply adds a small amount of PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E, vortexes the mixture and heats it. The heated sample is directly applied into downstream PCR applications.
“PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD-E will impact testing paradigms beyond COVID-19, and increase the efficiency of various other tests, including respiratory panels, wounds and drug resistance”, said Francis Lim, Ph.D., senior scientist at Entopsis.
About Entopsis / PCRopsis
Entopsis was founded in 2011 to pursue the simple idea that an unbiased approach to diagnostics using bio-molecular profiles can be clinically and scientifically useful. The company is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and exploring new areas lacking accurate diagnostics. PCRopsis™ technologies are based on Entopsis’ core platform, OpsisDx™, and aim to streamline research and clinical applications, while decreasing costs. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com and www.PCRopsis.com
