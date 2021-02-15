Precision Soil Moisture Maps: SWAT Water Official Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest development in leading-edge variable-rate technology is here: SWAT Water maps for precision soil moisture management. Croptimistic Technology has developed this technology due to demand for better understanding soil moisture variability relative to Soil, Water, and Topography (SWAT) MAPS.
Croptimistic is an international AgTech company that provides SWAT MAPS, a turn-key variable rate process that prioritizes Soil, Water, and Topography factors of fields for the creation of management zones. The all-new SWAT Water platform will enable the agriculture industry to manage soil moisture variability spatially (by field zone), vertically (through soil profile), and temporally (over time). Additionally, SWAT Water integrates field surface hydrology, including drainage paths, depressions, and flow accumulation pathways, plus subsurface hydrology. The result is a soil moisture management tool that provides a complete indicative measurement of soil moisture conditions throughout the crop rooting zone. This new tool promises to provide critical information throughout the growing season for crop management decisions such as nitrogen top-dressing, fungicide applications, or variable-rate irrigation.
Croptimistic is hosting a webinar on February 18, 2021 at 9am CST to familiarize growers and their consultants with the technology. Jack Seitz, VP of Sales at Croptimistic, says, “SWAT Water offers growers and their consultants a tool that can be used to guide management decisions for any agricultural practice governed by changes in soil moisture across a field or farm. We will be discussing the value SWAT Water provides as a risk management and decision-making tool for understanding when and where to top-dress based on changes in soil moisture over time as well as the opportunity for variable-rate irrigation.”
To learn more about SWAT Water or register to attend the webinar, visit www.swatmaps.com/swat-water.
Jack Seitz
