MilliporeSigma Enhances Design for Sustainability Framework, Offers Customers Data-Driven Insights for Greener Solutions

New framework supports company’s commitment to integrate sustainability into all value chains by 2030

Development, consulting and re-engineering efforts decrease environmental impact while improving product performance

BURLINGTON, Mass., February 15, 2021 /3BL Media/ – MilliporeSigma has launched an enhanced Design for Sustainability (DfS) framework, a unique approach to holistically integrate sustainability into products, systems and services. With the introduction of DfS, MilliporeSigma leads the life science industry in ensuring that sustainability is at the forefront of each stage of the product life cycle. This important strategic initiative supports the company’s commitment to integrate sustainability into all value chains by 2030, as outlined in its sustainability strategy.

“This approach has had a positive impact on MilliporeSigma’s business internally, and now it also will benefit our customers across academia, pharma and industry — helping them make more informed decisions and surpass their own sustainability goals,” said Chris Ross, interim CEO, MilliporeSigma. “Using the DfS framework, MilliporeSigma will offer a deeper level of data-driven insight to help guide customer conversations around greener, more sustainable alternatives.”

The DfS framework comprises three parts — Development, Consulting and Re-engineering — in which MilliporeSigma identifies the sources of environmental impacts, defines relevant targets and measures product sustainability characteristics.

Development: In the Development process, MilliporeSigma coordinates efforts with its customers and internal researchers to provide more sustainable solutions in their applications. The DfS standards guide the research and product development processes by introducing greener products from the outset. One example is MilliporeSigma’s Stericup ® E and Steritop ® E sterile filters, which significantly reduce the amount of plastic and packaging that enters the laboratory and waste stream. Launched as an internal program in 2014, the DfS-Development framework was revamped in 2020 to include new categories and sustainability measures that allowed MilliporeSigma to better assess products and share sustainability features with customers. The framework consists of 23 sustainability aspects grouped into seven categories covering the major areas of environmental and human impacts: Materials; Suppliers & Manufacturing; Energy & Emissions; Water; Packaging; Usability & Innovation; and Circular Economy.

The DfS program is a cornerstone of MilliporeSigma’s commitment to delivering sustainable business practices throughout the lifecycle of its products. This unparalleled approach allows the company to offer new products with smaller environmental footprints, while helping customers exceed their own sustainability targets in key areas such as energy, waste and water.

About the Corporate Responsibility Efforts of the Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Through its corporate responsibility initiatives, the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, harnesses the collective expertise, passion and energy of employees to minimize its environmental footprint and positively impact communities around the world.

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is uniquely positioned to solve the toughest problems in life science through its efforts aligned with strengths in research, innovation and collaboration with the global scientific community. This helps differentiate its business and provides a competitive edge for its customers, while accelerating access to health for people everywhere. The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany demonstrates its commitment to corporate responsibility through extensive programs in three main areas: Greener Products and Solutions—which includes Design for Sustainability, Green Chemistry, Packaging and Recycling initiatives; Employee and Community Engagement; and Sustainable Operations.

About the Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has some 22,000 employees and 59 manufacturing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene-editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2019, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany generated sales of €16.2 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck, KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

