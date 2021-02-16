Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Startup creates a personal development to-do planner to help people to become more productive when working from home

Designed to set business goals and objectives, identify purposes and track day-to-day activities, Plann To Go promises to make everyone more productive in 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plann To Go is a startup created by the young entrepreneur Victoria Prado, which by the age of 22, felt the need to
have an action plan for her life.

Victoria says she was always motivated to make her dreams come true.
“I always needed to have everything organized to see the macro-view of my personal and professional life, to define
my detailed goals, to plan all actions I need, and create a step-by-step execution for all this. Also, a weekly
monitoring with some achievements and learning inventory, to make the next weeks even more productive.”

Hence the birth of Plann To Go, a different business planner specially created to help people to discover their life
purpose, defining their new habits, and setting short, medium, and long-term goals, all in one self-coaching tool.
There are more than 9 management and coaching tools, including the '' Code of Honors'', to define your main non-
negotiable values, the ''Action Plan'' with a SWOT table for the analysis of different scenarios, the ''Visual Inspiration''
to paste images representing your goals, and much more...

In a visual sense, the user can establish their main goals and submit them to reach their final and biggest goal.
Besides, each Plann has a QR code with a video lesson to learn how to use the tool.

For more information: www.planntogo.com - +1 323 9981220 - atendimento@planntogo.com - @planntogo

