Glitz and Glamour
A riveting biography of a man bigger than life and brighter than the spotlightCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stan Mazin, a performer and an actor ventures into another industry under the realm of the entertainment world—writing. He then releases A Dancer in Depth: Paragraphs from a Theater Life to chronicle what it's like to be a part of the coveted glitz and glamour of showbiz and to expose the secrets that are concealed behind the front curtain and away from the limelight.
Stanley Howard Mazin has been in the show business since 1963. His almost six-decade-long run in the industry included several Broadway shows, numerous films, TV shows, and sit-coms. In A Dancer in Depth, Stan puts pen to paper to share his experience in the theater field. Stan's hilarious anecdotes about himself and the celebrities he has worked with will send readers laughing on the floor, but will also leave you bawling your eyes out when he discloses his struggle with sexuality. Overall, the book, much like showbiz indeed, is a rollercoaster ride as Stan was able to articulate the staggering dichotomy of showbiz.
Literary Titan, a professional book reviewer shares their review: “This was a much more intense experience than I was expecting. The book cover is unassuming, a man dancing on the cover, but what it hides is a passionate pursuit through life, theater life, dancing, and how Stanley Howard Mazin put it all together to create a life all his own. Readers are treated to all of it with this enthralling biography."
To know more about the book and the brilliance behind it, visit www.stanmazinauthor.com.
