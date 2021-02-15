Apollo 3D Releases New Affordable 3D Printer with Safety and Education in Mind
The Saturn printer is simple to use, bringing 3D printing to the homeLONDON, UK, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo 3D today announced the release of its new Saturn 10 3D printer. The Saturn printer is the preferred entry-level 3D FDM printer. Apollo designed the Saturn printer with ease of use in mind. As a plug and play product, the Saturn printer is much easier to install than traditional 3D printers. It is also built for family use. Apollo offers science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) education models that can assist students in learning science in a visual way.
The Saturn printer is simple to use. It incorporates USB one-key printing, and has no exposed wires—making the printer child-friendly. Apollo offers the widest material choice on the market and the choice of filament application including PLA, ABS, PCL, TPU, PETG, and many others. With tens of thousands of models available on recommended websites, it has never been easier to enjoy 3D printing technology without a 3D modeling background.
“As a result of using this method to produce this advanced 3D printer, the cost of plug and play 3D printers has reduced dramatically. Therefore, 3D printers more affordable and accessible and allow people to transform their ideas into reality,” said Dr. Zannar Ossi, Apollo 3D’s CEO.
Saturn is a cost-effective and quality printer, price at just $300. The modular design allows parts to be upgraded easily if needed. Apollo also offers lifetime software upgrades. Patented nozzle technology prints products with fine effect and high precision. The touch panel is simple to use and allows for real-time viewing of the printing progress. The ultra-quiet printing is also environmentally friendly, consuming only 1 KWh for 15 hours of printing. The printer comes in a wide variety of colors including white, black, red, and blue.
The Apollo STEAM lab uses 3D printing to encourage the next generation of scientists, designers, and engineers allowing students to build their own inventions. The STEAM Education Kit includes 12 innovative designs such as a bubble machine, a solar power car, a walking robot, a catapult, and a balloon car.
About Apollo 3D
Apollo 3D is a Sino-European innovation technological company. The company has maximized the advantages of 3D printing technology to manufacturing 3D printers, from the design stage, product testing, prototyping, and improving by 3D printing technology. In the production line, most of the technological equipment and fixture are also 3D printed, which will help the production line improve efficiency and improve quality much faster than the traditional production line.
Established in 2016, Apollo 3D is one of the professional 3D printing equipment and materials research and development and manufacturing enterprises. The company is focused on the design, research and production of 3D printers and 3D printing related products. Apollo 3D focuses not only on the idea of professional, dedicated, and innovative quality, but also on customer service. It continues to provide stable and high-quality products and considerate services.
