"A KISS" by D'Lemor - Second song release from her upcoming debut album "Your Lens of Love"

Let "A Kiss" take you away to a place of Serenity, Romance and Love

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever tried to describe the feeling of a Kiss? D'Lemor has described it as "The Softness of Bliss".

Based on her poetry, her second single "A Kiss" from her upcoming debut album "Your Lens of Love" was released on Valentine's Day. A song that takes you away with her dreamy and beautiful voice, and her poetic lyrics which remind us of the beauty of our human nature and love.

D'Lemor is an artist, a poet and a creative visionary. Her dream for this album is to create a sense of beauty and magic with a style of music that heals, inspires and allows us to dream once again. At a time in our history where so many are struggling she wants to create a beautiful musical escape where the listener is lost in her words and the instrumental experience.

Her poetry which is translated into the lyrics of her songs is based on her life experiences. She believes that each day is a new beginning. A chance to learn, to feel and to become better version of ourselves. Her life and her spiritual journey has led her to pursue music full time, a silent passion that she held onto for many years.

Her upcoming debut album "Your Lens of Love" will be a compilation of lyrics that are from the depths of her heart. She has always envisioned her album as a story telling experience, where the listener is sitting in their comfortable surrounding, wrapped in a soft blanket completely submerged in her music. Almost like an escape into a world that gives you love, comfort, inspiration and mostly hope. Hope for a better tomorrow, a sweeter life, a more beautiful love and the priceless inner peace.

D'Lemor has spend most of her adult life as a creative visionary working in the field of design. She incorporates her many talents in the music she creates as well as the vision for the videos of each song. When she envisioned the video for "A Kiss" she knew that it was going to be romantic, soft and dreamy. She knew that some listeners might remember a special kiss, some might dream of it and some might experience it. She decided that creating a beautiful ballet duet set in a soft and bright room with large floor to ceiling windows, where the sunlight can shine in was the perfect setting and scenario for the song. She also wanted the beginning of the song and the end to include the sound of ocean waves and decided to complete the visuals with a beautiful ocean scene.

To D'Lemor each project, each song is an experience. From the lyrics to the music to the visuals. To her it is all about touching the heart of the listener and if she has touched one heart or millions, she knows that her life purpose and her fulfilled dreams of creating music is the gift she is most grateful for.