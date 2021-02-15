Positive COVID Test at McArthur River

February 14, 2021

An individual at McArthur River has tested positive today for COVID-19. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

Cameco is working with the Northern Population Health Unit and will follow their guidance on determining close contacts.

Safety is our top priority. This is the first positive test at McArthur River since December 18, 2020. The northern Saskatchewan mine site continues to safely operate in a state of care and maintenance.

