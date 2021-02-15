AG Yost Sues Contractor who Scammed Homeowners Impacted by Dayton Tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against a Dayton contractor accused of exploiting homeowners who suffered property damage from the Dayton-area tornadoes in 2019.

The lawsuit, filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court today, alleges Robert T. Green through his business, TK Home Improvement LLC., solicited several homeowners that were left vulnerable by the tornadoes from May 2019 through February 2020.

Green, 54, of Greenville, took $95,650 in payments from those homeowners and did shoddy work or no work at all, according to complaints received by Yost’s Consumer Protection Section.

“This grifter took advantage of homeowners who had been through a harrowing experience and were trying to rebuild and repair their lives,” Yost said. “This was a heartless con that we will rectify in court.”

The lawsuit alleges Green violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act. Green’s business was registered at his home where he was contacted several times by Yost’s office to try and resolve the complaints. Green did not respond to the complaints.

As part of the lawsuit, Yost is asking for an injunction that prohibits Green and his business from operating.

Even in times of crisis, there is help for consumers to navigate potential scams that often pop up after natural disasters such as tornadoes. Yost offers these tools to protect consumers:

Review any complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General's Office or Better Business Bureau. Consumers can research businesses and contractors here.

Get written estimates from several contractors before making a final decision.

Protect yourself with a written contract that includes any verbal promises, the start and end dates and an itemized list of all significant costs, labor and services.

Beware of red flags such as a large deposit or a requirement that you write a check directly to the contractor instead of his or her company.

Check with the Ohio Secretary of State to confirm that the business is registered properly.

Complaints or issues regarding potential scams can be reported at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling (800)-282-0515.

