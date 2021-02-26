RollsPack - Award Winning Packaging Company brings Returnable Mailer Bag to the Australian market for 2021
RollsPack introduces the Boomerang Bag a new returnable mailer bag
A remarkable 96% of customers won't shop with you again - if they can't return a product easily
One study featured in the Journal of Marketing found that customers who received free shipping on returns increased their purchases over the next two years by 58% to 357% .”PORT MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RollsPack (Australia's favourite wholesale and retail packaging supplier https://rollspack.com.au/ ) is proud to release our new 'Boomerang Bag' - a returnable, reusable & recyclable mailer bag which makes it simple for shoppers to return unwanted items and which can be sustainably recycled at local supermarkets.
During lockdown multiple studies have show that people 'impulse buy', shopping therapy is at an all time high - however this has created a bit of a problem. Often when items are in high demand and shoppers impulse buy, this may result in them needing to return the product.
About 35 % of people claim that they have made impulse transactions to deal with the burden of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study commissioned by Credit Karma, a personal finance platform where customers can review their credit score. Interestingly only 3% of respondents said that they 'never impulse buy' – These statistics may be even more prevalent in the Australian market, as we have faced more severe lock downs. Meaning our exposure to isolation based shopping decisions has been greater, as has our general reliance on e-commerce retail infrastructure.
RollsPack (an Australian company) have been in the packaging game for over 30 years, offering solutions in the market including; food packaging, retail packaging, tamper-evident packaging, and e-commerce packaging. In fact, the twice-use satchel is a concept that RollsPack pioneered. With the boom of e-commerce and with fashion-based brands needing a 'returnable' solution, we felt it was time to introduce the new and improved returnable mailer… the Boomerang Bag.
Named after a cultural item of its country of origin, the Boomerang Bag aims to reduce waste and pollution, our partnership with REDcycle means that these mailers can be taken to a local supermarket and disposed of sustainably. The program is a partnership between manufacturers, retailers and consumers. The REDcycle team place specially marked bins at Coles & Woolworths supermarkets which consumers can drop their soft plastics into. The collected products are returned to RED Group’s facility for processing then delivered to Australian manufacturer Replas where it is transformed. The resulting recycled-plastic products are extremely robust, as well as water and termite resistant. They won’t crack, splinter or rot and will never need painting.
We are always searching for new and creative ways to add value through innovation, and having pioneered the now popular 'twice use' mailer, it seemed a great fit for our next initiative. If you are looking to take your brand to the next level, offering a pleasant packaging experience at one of the last touchpoint opportunities in the modern buying process, talk to us about the Boomerang Bag.
