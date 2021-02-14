Royalton barracks / Warrant arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200475
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Travis Valcourt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/12/2021 / 11:59 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Bethel
VIOLATION: Contempt of Court (Warrant Arrest)
ACCUSED: Mr. Cory P Parizo
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 2, 2021 at approximately 11:59 pm, members the Vermont State Police responded to Main Street in Bethel, Windsor County, in an attempt to locate Mr. Cory P. Parizo.
On 12/10/2009 the District Court of Vermont, Windsor Circuit issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Cory P. Parizo on the charges of:
1. Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic-Possession
Mr. Parizo was located and arrested without incident. Mr. Parizo was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 12:30 pm
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $750
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.