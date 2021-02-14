Royalton barracks / Warrant arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B200475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Travis Valcourt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/12/2021 / 11:59 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Bethel

VIOLATION: Contempt of Court (Warrant Arrest)

ACCUSED: Mr. Cory P Parizo

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 2, 2021 at approximately 11:59 pm, members the Vermont State Police responded to Main Street in Bethel, Windsor County, in an attempt to locate Mr. Cory P. Parizo.

On 12/10/2009 the District Court of Vermont, Windsor Circuit issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Cory P. Parizo on the charges of:

1. Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic-Possession

Mr. Parizo was located and arrested without incident. Mr. Parizo was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 12:30 pm

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $750

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.