Fly Minds Expands Free STEM Educational Activities for Students
Seeks Support through Donations or VolunteeringALEXANDRIA, VA., USA, February 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fly Minds today announced that it is expanding its renowned youth development programs. These include free structured educational, real-life, hands-on activities for students ages 9-14 years old. The non-profit offers Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) activities, community service, outdoor recreation, photography, music, and art. The programs are developed to increase the understanding and awareness of the opportunities available to students.
Lt. Col. Yasmeen Neal, the founder of Fly Minds, also serves as the Army National Guard liaison to the Military Deputy, ASA (FM&C). Lt. Col. Neal was selected as the 2021 recipient of the Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) Stars and Stripes National Guard Bureau Award. The BEYA Stars and Stripes organization recognizes the outstanding efforts of leaders from science, engineering, and technology management each year.
A letter from Stars and Stripes stated, “In the 16-year history, hundreds of America’s most creative and innovative military leaders been nominated for this nationally recognized honor. With that said, less than 15 individuals have achieved that distinction of being a Stars and Stripes award winner.”
Neal has served as the director and lean monitor of Fly Minds for over four years, while serving in the Army National Guard. She has had many mentors in her life that have challenged her to think beyond her potential and to seek new and challenging experiences.
Neal and her team of volunteers are making a difference in the lives of students every day. She inspires them as her mentors inspired her. “The overall theme for the people who mentored me has been to take care of people,” Neal said. “That is something I value, that’s who I am, and that’s why I spend the time mentoring youth in a robotics program, and with young Soldiers in the Finance & Comptroller profession. It’s exciting to share my experiences with others,” Lt. Col. Neal said. She added, “At Fly Minds, we give kids the opportunity to be exposed to things they otherwise wouldn’t be introduced to.”
Some of the community services the students have participated in include placing wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and packing food to take to senior living communities. Stars and Stripes spoke to this aspect of the program, stating, “Your story can make a difference. According to a recent USBE&IT Magazine survey, statistics showed that 23% cited an advisor as the reason for their career choice; 21% cited a family member, and 30% said a role model working in the field influenced them.”
Fly Minds partners with other non-profit organizations in the community, such as educational institutions and recreational centers to provide quality education in subjects that students may not otherwise be exposed to such as robotics and filmmaking.
Fly Minds depends on donations and support from the community to continue to provide activities free of charge to students. To donate to Fly Minds, visit https://flyminds.org/. If one would like to volunteer, contact Fly Minds at info.flyminds@gmail.com.
