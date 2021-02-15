X-tend robotics & Stallion.AI strategic relationship

X-tend Robotics Inc. and Stallion.AI, proudly announces the signed agreement for a multiple-phase strategic partnership.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-tend Robotics Inc. and Stallion.AI, proudly announces the signed agreement for a multiple-phase strategic partnership.

The corporation between the two organizations will allow X-tend Robotics to provide Stallion with Service Robots for the Health Care, Educational, and corporate markets designed to meet their customer base in the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) markets.

About Stallion.AI

Stallion AI is a global Artificial Intelligence (AI) powerhouse.

With a global presence across 6 international operations (New York, Ottawa, Limassol, Dubai, Amman, and Tunis) and 300+ business contracts to date, Stallion AI has successfully served numerous happy clients across sectors and industries — from governments and large enterprises to successful well-capitalized start-ups from all around the globe. Stallion AI is a comprehensive turn-key high-tech provider — from strategic AI advisory and management consulting, to custom AI Solutions, products, and services.

aiqom is Stallion AI’s newest flagship product. aiqom empowers everyone to easily create AI without any prior technical knowledge, background, or experience. Users leverage aiqom’s AI ecosystem to easily create and connect Machine Learning models to websites, mobile apps, robots, embedded devices, and more.

About Xtend Robotics Inc.

X-Tend Robotics Inc. is a leading Robotics technology innovator. Using its breakthrough patented M-Rap™ Robot Development Platform, X-Tend is able to develop cost-effective Service Robots for virtually any industry in a fraction of the cost and time enabling the developing affordable Service Robots for virtually any industry.

X-Tend will be delivering the M1 Medi-Corp Care Giver Robot in Q3 of 2021.

Established in 2018 X-Tend Robotics Inc’s Headquarters is located in the Jacksonville Florida area with an R&D facility in Jerusalem Israel.



For more information, please contact Stallion at: hello@stallion.ai or visit our website www.stallion.ai

For more information, please contact Udi Cohen at info@xtendrobotics.com

Robotics.com or visit our website www.xtendrobotics.com