Iconic Domain TheMiddleEast.com Adds 10 Digital Brands For Acquisition
Portfolio is now poised to allow the buyer to dominate all digital media in breaking news, politics, travel and tourism, and real estate verticals.
This powerful geo-domain brand name is a game changer for a company that desires to be the dominant digital portal for all things related to The Middle East.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITES STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Cradle Of Civilization”, region is home to 400M+ residents; is a political and cultural hotbed, and travel and tourism industry at over $80B annually.
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media
TheMiddleEast.com is the definitive brand for a region that encompasses one of the most massive geographical regions in the world. Home to Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Oman, Palestine, Cypress, Bahrain and more, TheMiddleEast.com offers an unprecedented opportunity for the right buyer to develop a digital powerhouse and cover all relevant information in this important region.
I addition to TheMiddleEast.com, the following names have been added to the portfolio:
TheMiddleEast.co.uk
TheMiddleEast.tv
ThePersianGulf.com
TheArabianGulf.com
MeccaSaudiArabia.com
RiyadhSaudiArabia.com
TheMediterranean.com
TehranIran.com
IstanbulTurkey.com
AnkaraTurkey.com
Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media, Inc states: "The addition of these 10 names makes this offering even more impressive. Our company specializes in representing pure geographical brands; we are certain that TheMiddleEast.com is one of the most recognizable, credible, memorable, trusted, authority recognition and brandable names in the world. Natural direct type-in traffic, combined with a high level of organic rankings, will ensure the new owner of these incredible names will enjoy dominant market share for everything pertaining to the Middle East. Whether the new owner desires to focus on the political climate and news delivery and current events, or take advantage of the $80B annual tourism opportunities, having the credibility of TheMiddleEast.com as your digital brand is the obvious choice for the right organization. The Middle East is home to over 400M+++ people. This powerful geo-domain brand name is a game changer for a company that desires to be the dominant digital portal for all things related to The Middle East."
Mercaldo firmly believes that TheMiddleEast.com and the related portfolio is a $1M+++ asset, the owner is motivated to sell this name to the right party, and offers in the mid to high six figures will be considered. To inquire, please communicate directly with Mercaldo at Fred@GeocentricMedia.com.
Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media, Inc
+1 602-859-3786
Fred@GeocentricMedia.com
