Calgary Couple Product Invention, the POMgo. Holds sanitizer, mask, wipes, and more

We have many friends in the restaurant and health industries. One thing we heard was how difficult it was to carry masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes - on top of the things they needed for their jobs.” — Saj Randhawa

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With restaurant workers, delivery people, moms, and countless service workers juggling multiple items, adding masks, hand sanitizers, and wipes makes their job just that much more difficult.

Thinking of this workplace problem is how Calgary couple Saj and Amen Randhawa came up with the POMgo, 4-in-1 . The POMgo is a 4-in-1 multifunctional organizer that is convenient to carry. It is designed with functionality and convenience. It has a pouch for a travel size sanitizer, a pocket for your mask and credit card, and on the back elastic straps to attach travel size sanitizing wipes. It also has a button strap which makes it easily attachable to purses, backpacks, strollers and many other things.

Amen, half of this inventive duo said, "We felt responsible for our child's well-being and this was our way of ensuring safety while still trying to get out for our mental well-being. We hope this POMgo eases some anxiety during these anxious times for everyone as they venture back out."

A Kickstarter https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pomgo/pomgo was set up to support the idea. In the first couple days, they moved closer to their goal of realizing a full production run. "Kickstarter is a fantastic way to gauge public reaction to our invention," Amen's husband Saj stated. As of this release, they only need 60 more backers to make the project a success.

Saj and Amen describe themselves as a Husband and Wife team dedicated to creating high quality products that help ease anxiety especially during this time. Their brand was created with intention and focus on a mindset shift that is required to live with more ease. They believe focusing on controlling what we all "can" right now is the initial step, so we have created POMgo to help provide some relief when out and about in today's world. With combined backgrounds of business and psychology, they have worked together to bring us this multifunctional, sustainable case to take with you whenever you head out. POMgo Peace Of Mind, on the go.

