Corin announces management transition

Corin: Connected Orthopedic Insight

David Floyd named interim CEO

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group (“Corin”), a global orthopaedic technology company, today announced that David Floyd, currently Chairman of the Board of Directors, became interim Chief Executive Officer of the company on February 12, 2021.

David has extensive experience in the industry, having previously served as Group President of Orthopaedics at Stryker Corporation where he consistently delivered superior revenue, profit and share growth across Stryker’s group of orthopaedic and spine businesses. He has also held other senior leadership positions at DePuy Orthopaedics, Abbott Spine, Axiomed Spine and Centerpulse Orthopaedics, as well as sitting on the Boards of Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co (HOPCo) and Merit Medical.

Corin has established itself as an innovative and dynamic leader in the orthopaedic implant sector, leading the way in orthopaedic innovation through the adoption of advanced digital technologies.

David Floyd said, “Over the last eight years, Corin has substantially broadened its product portfolio, especially with digital technologies, and its geographic reach. The company continues to lead the way in orthopaedic innovation, providing a faster, positive and more assured return to quality of life for people all over the world. I look forward to working with the Corin team over the coming months to build on the company’s successes and further its goal of revolutionising orthopaedics.”

Alexandre Margoline, Partner at Permira, added, “Since our funds’ investment in Corin in 2018, the company has made great progress in improving surgical and patient outcomes, transforming the orthopaedics industry, especially through further adoption of innovative software and robotics. We look forward to working with David during the next few months, leveraging his wealth of experience in the industry, as we continue to drive growth at Corin.”

About Corin

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, Corin is a fast-growing international orthopaedic company with a vision to revolutionize orthopaedics by gaining, understanding and sharing insight at every stage of the arthroplasty experience. The unique combination of advanced technologies, shared knowledge and clinically proven implants is intended to deliver better outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers. For more information visit www.coringroup.com.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds with a total committed capital of approximately US$50bn (€44bn) to make long-term investments in companies with the objective of transforming their performance and driving sustainable growth. The Permira funds have made over 250 private equity investments in four key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Services, and Healthcare. Permira employs over 250 people in 15 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information visit www.permira.com.