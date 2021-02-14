Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Vaccines for Homebound World War II & Korean War Veterans

February 12, 2021

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management to coordinate with the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs to identify veterans of World War II and the Korean War who are unable to travel to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor will continue to expand this program furthering greater accessibility to the vaccine for those who have fought hard to protect our great nation.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.floridavets.org/homeboundveterans or call the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs at (850) 487-1533, extension 9.

General Inquires – Connecting Veterans with Earned Benefits

Veterans’ Claims Examiners from the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs are connecting veterans and their families with earned services, benefits and support. To contact a teleworking FDVA Veterans’ Claims Examiner, call (727) 319-7440 and they’ll return your call within 24 hours. All services are free to the veteran. You may also contact them via e-mail at VSO@fdva.state.fl.us

