Hoyer Statement on the Senate’s Verdict in Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Senate’s verdict in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial:

“The House managers presented a clear and compelling case for former President Trump’s responsibility for inciting the violent insurrection that led to multiple deaths and many injuries at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. No one who saw their presentation of the abundant evidence that the former President was guilty of incitement for weeks in advance and of failing to do his duty to protect those in the Capitol on that day can reasonably believe that he is not guilty. Today, 43 Republican senators chose to ignore the facts, the truth, their responsibility under our Constitution, and their conscience when they voted to allow former President Trump to get away with this horrendous crime. In doing so, they also sent a message to elected leaders who might contemplate inciting political violence and insurrection in the future that there will be no accountability for such actions.

“This trial was a painful and difficult reckoning for the American people and for those of us who were in the Capitol on January 6 performing our duty under the Constitution - Members, staff, press, Capitol Police, security personnel, and essential workers in the building alike. While politics prevented the right verdict from being reached, surely history will preserve the accounting of the facts of that day, presented so eloquently and comprehensively by the House managers. History and the American people will now be tasked with judging former President Trump’s behavior. I have faith that our people and future generations will have no doubt as to what occurred on January 6 and how heinous a crime was committed by the highest official in our land that day.”