Statement from Attorney General Neronha on Champlin's Realty Associates v. the Coastal Resources Management Council

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued the following statement today following the order filed by the Rhode Island Supreme Court in Champlin's Realty Associates v. the Coastal Resources Management Council:

"I am pleased with the Court's decision to grant our motion to intervene in Champlin's Realty Associates v. the Coastal Resources Management Council. As an intervening party in this case, my Office is seeking to protect Rhode Island's unique coastal environment and ensure that the CRMC follows a fair, transparent, and legal process when considering any proposal by Champlin's to expand its marina."

###