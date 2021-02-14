Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,823 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Attorney General Neronha on Champlin's Realty Associates v. the Coastal Resources Management Council

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued the following statement today following the order filed by the Rhode Island Supreme Court in Champlin's Realty Associates v. the Coastal Resources Management Council:

"I am pleased with the Court's decision to grant our motion to intervene in Champlin's Realty Associates v. the Coastal Resources Management Council. As an intervening party in this case, my Office is seeking to protect Rhode Island's unique coastal environment and ensure that the CRMC follows a fair, transparent, and legal process when considering any proposal by Champlin's to expand its marina."

###

You just read:

Statement from Attorney General Neronha on Champlin's Realty Associates v. the Coastal Resources Management Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.