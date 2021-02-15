Reviving Fairgrounds FunFlicks® Offers  Local Fairgrounds Start COVID-19-Friendly Drive-In Movie Theaters & Concerts

Mobile Drive-in Services Pop-up drive-in

FunFlicks® is now reaching out to fairgrounds as a way to continue the age-old family tradition of watching a drive-in movie together as a community..

If fairgrounds in each community host drive-in movies, it will bring back that nostalgia of going to a drive-in movie, and at least for that moment in time, fill the community with happiness. ” — A FunFlicks Owner