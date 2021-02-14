TAYLOR CONLEY IS CHANGING LIVES FROM BEHIND BARS WITH HIS PODCAST, ‘LIFE OF A LIFER’

Taylor and Cecilia Conley, founders of Designed Conviction

A powerful cause that provides a unique platform for the incarcerated, Designed Conviction has expanded its reach with a sensational podcast, ‘Life of a Lifer’.

No matter what the situation, no matter where you are, if you have that undying will to succeed, you will.” — Taylor Conley

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music and art have always been a lifeline and source of hope, but in the case of Taylor Conley, they’ve become so much more than that. The founder of Designed Conviction, a unique and powerful platform that provides empowerment through promotion, Taylor has become a beacon behind bars, working to break the stigma around incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals by promoting positive rehabilitation through art, media, and marketing design. Convicted of a crime that he didn’t commit , Taylor began reaching out from behind bars in 2018, fighting against a wave of stigma and looking for any opportunity to turn every negative into a triumphant positive.While Designed Conviction already boasts an impressive reach, two magazines, and a stellar YouTube channel, ‘Life of a Lifer’ is arguably its most important addition, delivering a wave of positive messages and real-life stories straight to the heart of its audience. An honest, and often empowering podcast, ‘Life of a Lifer’ tells the world what really happens to those serving long terms and life sentences without parole. It’s a true account that shines a new light on those convicted, explaining how they got there, what they are doing there, and what motivates them to keep on living for a better tomorrow.A show that challenges perceptions and provides an open space for those living behind bars, ‘Life of a Lifer’ is a show that gives the incarcerated a chance to show the world what they are doing to change their situation and persevere through their hardships. What’s more, ‘Life of a Lifer’ also provides ex-felons with a chance to show the world that they’re truly rehabilitated and deserve another shot in life, something that is sadly all too rare. Among the many guests that Designed Conviction has hosted on their podcast are the brilliant Bubba Sparxxx and Struggle Jennings, two of the biggest names in rap right now.Hosted by Designed Conviction founder Taylor Conley along with guest host, Cecilia Conley, the wife of a lifer, ‘Life of a Lifer’, the podcast delivers a bare look at the human perspective, not only from him but for the men and women he speaks with, ‘Life of a Lifer’ creates a captivating and intriguing dialogue that is sure to leave you with questions and challenge your perceptions. A powerful, evocative, and wonderfully unique series, it’s easily one of the bravest and most affecting podcasts that you’ll ever encounter.Alongside the new podcast, Taylor is also the author of ‘The Convicted Entrepreneur’ , as well as a talented songwriter, with his newest release, a collaboration with Seth Anthony available now on all major platforms.You can tune into the podcast today on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube below, and be sure to head to the ‘Life of a Lifer’ website for more information, as well as details about how you can help with the project.

Taylor interviews Bubba Sparxxx. Bubba Sparxxx is a rapper from Georgia who was first influenced by the sounds of 2 Live Crew.