UPDATE VT RT 15 CAMBRIDGE
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN AT THIS TIME – DRIVE CAREFULLY
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 15 in Cambridge is currently shut down from Church Road to the round-about due to a two vehicle crash. Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge rescue and Vermont State police are working quickly to clear the scene.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
