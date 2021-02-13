Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,840 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE VT RT 15 CAMBRIDGE

UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN AT THIS TIME – DRIVE CAREFULLY

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 15 in Cambridge is currently shut down from Church Road to the round-about due to a two vehicle crash. Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge rescue and Vermont State police are working quickly to clear the scene.

 

Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Nikia Helfant

ECD-II

Williston PSAP, Troop A

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

You just read:

UPDATE VT RT 15 CAMBRIDGE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.