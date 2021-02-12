State Auditor McGuiness Congratulates DNREC on Clean Financial Audit of Hazardous Substance Fund

DOVER, DELAWARE – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness complimented the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Controls (DNREC) today for having another clean financial audit of its Hazardous Substance Cleanup Fund.

“This is the second year in a row that DNREC has had a clean audit of this fund, which carries a balance of just over $22 million,” McGuiness said. “It’s always encouraging to see government agencies accounting well for the tax money they are entrusted with.”

The Cleanup Fund primarily receives revenue through a surtax on certain petroleum products in the state. The fund was established in 1990 to protect the public health and welfare of Delawareans and the environment of the state from releases of hazardous substances. The annual audit is mandated by the Delaware Code.

“I love being able to highlight examples of government working correctly,” McGuiness said. “Congratulations to DNREC for its stewardship of tax money in this fund.”

The new DNREC financial audit of the Hazardous Substance Cleanup Fund can be found on the Auditor’s Office website here.

