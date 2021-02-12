Mayor Bowser Celebrates Frederick Douglass' Birthday by Announcing October 1 as Opening Date for His Namesake Bridge

(Washington, DC) - Ahead of Frederick Douglass’ birthday on February 14, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that the District’s new bridge bearing his name is expected to open October 1, 2021. DDOT further honors Frederick Douglass and Black History Month with the release of Frederick Douglass Builds a Bridge, an interactive video for school-aged children that explains the process of building a bridge. “Each February, we celebrate and remember Frederick Douglass for his tireless struggle to advance equality and justice in our nation,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are proud to be honoring a great Washingtonian with this iconic bridge, which will further connect our city and create more opportunities for DC residents.” In August 2020, the Bowser Administration marked the completion of the six iconic arches over the bridge, forever changing the District’s cityscape and transportation network. It connects the shores of the Anacostia River, creating a more connected city and shared economic prosperity between the thriving communities in Wards 6 and 8. “We relish the opportunity to celebrate Frederick Douglass’ February 14 birthday and the incredible mark he made on the District,” said Interim DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We encourage parents and educators to share our interactive video as a tool to remind our youth about the iconic statesman’s immortal life and legacy, and his unfledged dedication to championing civil rights.” Through the visual presentation, DDOT hopes to inspire elementary school students to explore Douglass’ example of bridging gaps between cultures and communities. For more information about the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, please visit newfrederickdouglassbridge.com.