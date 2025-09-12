FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

Public Meeting Notice: Pedestrian Bridge and Connecting Trail at Arizona Avenue NW

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) invites the community to a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to discuss the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the pedestrian bridge and connecting trail over Arizona Avenue, NW, in the Palisades neighborhood. After an extended period of inactivity due to funding shortages, DDOT has initiated Phase 2 final design activities for the project, with the design currently advanced to an intermediate or approximate 65% level of completion.

This virtual public meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to learn about progress to date on the design and provide input to inform the final phase of design. The meeting will include a presentation describing design activities to date, followed by an opportunity to ask questions and discuss the design with members of the design team.

The Pedestrian Bridge and Connecting Trail at Arizona Avenue, NW project includes the rehabilitation and reconstruction of a 110-foot-long pedestrian bridge over Arizona Avenue, NW, and improvements to the connecting Palisades Trail between Galena Place, NW, and the Sherier Place/Nebraska Avenue, NW loop. Phase 1 of the design was completed in 2020 and generated a preliminary design for the bridge, trail alignments and width, stormwater facilities, new connecting sidewalks on Sherier Place, NW, and Arizona Avenue, NW, and a new pedestrian traffic signal at Sherier Place, NW. The second phase of design, currently underway, will include finalizing the new bridge design, sidewalk and intersection safety improvements, trail alignments and surface, stormwater facilities, and supporting amenities along the trail.

For more information about the project, please visit: ddot.dc.gov/page/reconstruction-and-rehabilitation-pedestrian-bridge-and-connecting-trail-arizona-avenue-nw or contact the DDOT project manager, Ghirmay Tesfamichael, at [email protected] or (202)423-6180.

DATE Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 TIME: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM WHERE: Virtual Public Meeting (conducted via WebEx)

Virtual Public Meeting (conducted via WebEx) EVENT LINK: https://tinyurl.com/ArizonaAvePedBridgeAndTrail

https://tinyurl.com/ArizonaAvePedBridgeAndTrail WEBINAR NUMBER: 2327 383 1776

2327 383 1776 EVENT PASSWORD: FPyFBZdR225 (37932937 when dialing from a phone or video system)

FPyFBZdR225 (37932937 when dialing from a phone or video system) DIAL-IN OPTION (AUDIO ONLY): +1-202-860-2110

+1-202-860-2110 ACCESS CODE: 232 738 31776

The Webex system will prompt you for a Numeric Webinar Password: 37932937

For questions about the meeting, please contact Christian Piñeiro at [email protected].

Having difficulties joining the meeting?

If you need technical support during the meeting, please dial 202-997-8354.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the DC Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, DC Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language Interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge.

Title VI Compliance:

For free language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Tanisha Dublin, Title VI and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance.

HELP IN YOUR LANGUAGE

If you need help in Spanish, please call 202-671-2700 to request a free interpreter.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains important information. If necessary, please contact us at 202-671-2620. Please inform the customer's attention representative of the language you use so that the interpreter is at no cost to you. Grace.

LANGUAGE AID

If you need assistance in French, call 202-671-2700, and an interpreter will be provided free of charge.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains important information. If you require assistance in English or have questions about this notice, please call 202-671-2700. Tell the service representative what language you speak, and an interpreter will be provided to you at no charge. Thank you.

GIUP DỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mi ễn phí.

THONG BAO QUAN TRONG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến gi úp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 0 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 경우202-671-2700 로연락을 주십시오. Page 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

202-671-2700,

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文） 00。會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all District of Columbia residents and visitors.