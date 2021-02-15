Dilip Singh, a Bug bounty hunter is now hitting the marketing segment with revolutionary drift
Dilip Singh, a well-known techie, and the bug bounty hunter is now going to enter the giant marketing sector.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dilip Singh, a well-known techie, and the bug bounty hunter is now going to enter the giant marketing sector. He is been accredited by this crown because of his profound knowledge of web and mobile application technologies. Dilip is deep-rooted with the major technologies thriving in the IT sector today, such as web supplication security, Python, and JavaScript. He has been a part of this industry for a decade and has participated in more than 50 private bug bounty programs. To explore the web and mobile development industry to its highest and bring superlative transformation to the world of technology with the concealment of security, he incepted an organization called Dmatrix security labs. It is an information security consultancy firm that offers end-to-end security audits and solutions to the widest range of businesses. He is one of the highest-paid professionals and now extending his knowledge to the segment of marketing to enhance the level of this sector.
The ultimate intention of the new project launched by Dilip Singh is to introduce the latest brand development techniques in the market to help businesses enhancing their marketing strategies and brand visibility.
The project will approach the audience with the title of “India Metrics” giving a new metric to Indian businesses to scale up their operations. The major targeted audience of this transformational business will small to medium-sized cooperation, and each of them will be availed with top-notch and unmatched advertising services.
Dilip Singh Solanki
Indiametrics
+91 6394512749
contact@indiametrics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn