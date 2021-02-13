Shop Taste NY This Valentine's Day

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today encouraged New Yorkers looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift to show their love for New York’s farmers and small businesses by shopping through Taste NY. New York’s regional Taste NY Markets and Taste NY stores offer specialty gift items, pre-made and customized gift baskets, luxury bath products, and even ingredients to create a delicious Valentine’s Day meal. Stores offer a variety of safe shopping options, including curbside pickup, and ShopTasteNY.com offers an opportunity to ship New York’s finest products right to your door.

Commissioner Ball said: “Taste NY Markets are great places to find unique and quality gifts for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day and to try some of the exceptional products that are made right here in New York State. When consumers shop at any of the Taste NY locations across New York, they are supporting local companies and they can feel good about buying top-notch products from their communities and contributing to their local economy.”

Gift sets and baskets range in size and price, and feature a wide selection of local gourmet food items, locally produced craft beverages, New York made novelty items, customizable gifts, and bath and beauty products.

Taste NY Markets also offer locally sourced foods and beverages that can be used to create fresh and delicious meals to celebrate the holiday. Charcuterie meats and cheeses, wine and cider, and pancake mix and maple syrup are among many grocery items featured in Taste NY stores and markets as well as product displays in travel and tourism hubs across the state.

Additionally, Welcome Center Taste NY Markets and stores across the state are holding special promotions and offering special products. These include:

The Adirondacks Welcome Center is highlighting products like chocolate and gift options through their “Gifts You'll Love" campaign.

The Capital Region Welcome Center is featuring products including Vasilow’s Confectionery’s truffle boxes, heart pops, and raspberry and chocolate fudge; and RAD soap’s Squeeze Me and Love Me Bar soap and Love Me body lotion. The Welcome Center is additionally offering a specialty latte drink, “Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte” with strawberry and chocolate syrup and espresso.

The Central New York Welcome Center is highlighting its “Think Outside the Candy Box” campaign to spotlight non-candy products for Valentine’s Day.

The Finger Lakes Welcome Center is offering a $5 off coupon to Montezuma Winery in Seneca Falls for their Wine & Fudge Pairing Kit. Additionally, the first 25 customers to the Welcome Center each day on February 12, 13, and 14 will receive a free carnation with their purchase, through a partnership with Don’s Own flower shop in Geneva and Sinicropi in Seneca Falls. The Welcome Center is also offering the chance to win a Valentine’s Raffle Basket filled with products donated from many local craft beverage and chocolate companies.

The Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center is running a “Share the Love” promotion from now through February 14 where customers who buy a Valentine’s Day gift box can purchase an I LOVE NY t-shirt or sweatshirt at 50% off.

The Long Island Welcome Center is featuring products from Hidden Gem (Valentine’s cakesicles, Valentine’s chocolate covered Oreos, Valentine’s hot cocoa bombs); North Fork Chocolate (chocolate rose pops); and Barkeater Chocolate (dark and milk chocolate hearts).

The Mohawk Valley Welcome Center is offering a free small coffee with every candy purchase made on February 12, 13, and 14, and are promoting some of the products available on ShopTasteNY.com .

The North Country Welcome Center is highlighting Valentine’s Day gift baskets filled with items from Barkeater Chocolates and Apothecary Chocolate.

The Southern Tier Welcome Center is promoting “sweet treat” specials from a local bakery, Chroma Cafe and local candy shop, Somethin’ Sweet Gourmet.

The Western New York Welcome Center is promoting holiday gift baskets and bags in store, as well as ingredients that make up a great meal for date night.

Taste NY at Todd Hill is promoting local chocolatiers, artisanal gifts, and treats.

Taste NY at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center is featuring chocolates from Gretchen’s Confections, and health and beauty products from Avital Apiaries. They have gift bags available and will offer 10% off on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Taste NY Market at Front Street is creating coffee bar and milkshake specials: a white mocha raspberry latte, and a chocolate, strawberry, and peanut butter milkshake. They are additionally promoting sweet treat specials from a local bakery, Chroma Cafe and a local candy shop, Somethin’ Sweet Gourmet.

Many are also running local ads, initiating campaigns on social media, and finding other unique ways to connect with their communities.

For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website.

Shaylyn Decker, Taste NY Market Manager at the Capital Region Welcome Center, said: “Valentine’s Day is the perfect day of the year to remind those in your life how much they mean to you. New Yorkers have had a trying year – so what better way to show loved ones how much they’re appreciated than with products made with love in New York? At the Capital Region Welcome Center we’re stocked with chocolates, soaps, and gifts all made by local hands with local ingredients. Everyone deserves a little gift this year, so stop in at our Taste NY store to pick something up for someone special.”

Allyson Towndrow, Manager of the Central New York Welcome Center, said: “This Valentine’s Day the CNY Welcome Center wants our visitors to think outside the candy box. We have so many great products to celebrate the one you love and also show how much they love NY. We offer sauces, dips and seasonings that can be used as an alternative to the traditional confections. We encourage everyone to shop Taste NY this weekend and all year!”

About Taste NY

The Taste NY initiative has seen steady growth and recognition since it was created in 2013. The program, which is overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, creates opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods at a variety of venues throughout the State and at large public events, such as the Great New York State Fair and the Barclays Tournament at Bethpage State Park. It has also helped the farms and companies participating in the program to reach more customers, increase online sales, and, in many cases, expand the processing capacity of their business. Taste NY’s food and beverage businesses also support the state’s farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.

For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website. Connect with Taste NY through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest