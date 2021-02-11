Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder-2nd Degree

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced today that Veronica Lewis, 36, of Worcester, Vermont was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court-Criminal on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. Ms. Lewis entered a plea of guilty in contemplation of a plea agreement. Ms. Lewis was accused of shooting a man in the face and abdomen in Westford on June 29, 2015. Superior Court Judge Martin Maley presided over the arraignment. Under the proposed plea agreement, if accepted by the Court, Ms. Lewis will receive a sentence of 20 years to life, all suspended but 10 years of incarceration, and 40 years of State supervision with special conditions including, but not limited to, mental health treatment.

The charge against Ms. Lewis stems from a shooting incident in which Ms. Lewis shot the owner of a Westford firing range in the face and abdomen, critically injuring him, and then escaped the scene.

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced on February 9, 2021 that Ms. Lewis pleaded guilty to Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. United States District Judge Christina Reiss deferred acceptance of the plea agreement by the Court until sentencing, which has been scheduled for May 28, 2021.

Last modified: February 11, 2021