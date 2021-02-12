Assistant Attorney General – Agency of Human Services/Department for Children and Families (DCF) – Family Services Division

Overview

A full-time Assistant Attorney General (AAG) position is open to represent the DCF-Family Services Division primarily in appellate matters before the Vermont Supreme Court.

Description

The duties of the position include the following:

Litigating appeals arising out of CHINS proceedings in the Superior Court, Family Division, with primary emphasis on appeals of Termination of Parental Rights matters, as well as appeals arising out of Human Services Board matters involving the DCF-Family Services Division;

Briefing of multiple appeals at once or in quick succession as part of a two AAG team;

Providing supervision, guidance and/or support to assigned AAGs on all topics, including legal issues arising out of trial work, emergent matters arising during trials, creation of template motions on specified topics and areas of law, and general support on other topics;

Providing general counsel guidance to DCF-FSD employees on litigation, policy interpretation, and other matters as required;

Training DCF-FSD employees on various legal topics;

Other legal work as assigned;

Position is based in Waterbury. However, travel to the Vermont Supreme Court, Superior Courts, and DCF-FSD district offices across the state is required from time to time.

Compensation

This AAG position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the Attorney Pay Plan.

Minimum Requirements

At least 2 years of experience in appellate writing and oral advocacy with additional experience in administrative, juvenile, family, civil and/or criminal matters a plus. Preference will be given to applicants with relevant litigation experience, especially if in Vermont courts. Candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. Self-reliance, excellent time management and organizational skill, minimal IT skills, and knowledge of state and federal appellate procedures, child protection law, regulations and policies are a must. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

How to Apply

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, three writing samples, and resume to Ted Kenney, AHS Division Chief, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2080 or ted.kenney@vermont.gov.

Equal Opportunity Statement

The State of Vermont is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. For a full copy of the EEOC policy, please see: http://humanresources.vermont.gov/labor-relations/equal-opportunity.

Last modified: February 12, 2021