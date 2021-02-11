Nominations for Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards Accepted Through March 14

DOVER (Feb. 10, 2021) – Nominations for the Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards are being accepted by the State Office of Volunteerism through March 14. These awards recognize the important contributions made by Delaware’s youth volunteers to their communities. Award recipients will be announced in late April.

To be eligible, the nominated individuals and group members must be 17 or younger during the time of service. Individual nominees must have volunteered a minimum of 100 hours and groups a minimum of 250 hours between January and December of 2020, although additional volunteer activity can also be highlighted to show long-term commitment. Volunteers will be honored in the following categories:

Individual: An exceptional individual 17 or younger who volunteers.

Team/Group: Two or more individuals who worked on the same project.

Emerging Volunteer Leader: An individual 17 or younger who has demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities.

“Every day, I see the passion and determination that young people throughout the state bring to the volunteer projects and the nonprofit organizations they embrace,” Governor John Carney said. “I’m especially grateful this year for these energetic young volunteers who have risen to the challenge of volunteering as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. In meeting the needs of their communities, they bring a fresh viewpoint and a willingness to serve. I encourage Delawareans to take the time to nominate a young volunteer who is making a difference in the lives of others.”

The Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards are sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of State Service Centers, the State Office of Volunteerism, and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service.

“I am inspired by and grateful for the innovation and commitment I see in Delaware’s young volunteers, especially as our residents struggle to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities,” said DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik. “The spirit of volunteerism has never been more needed and alive. Please join us in nominating young volunteers who are making a difference by giving back.”

“Now more than ever is the time to engage our younger generation of volunteers, especially as we look for innovative ways to address the additional needs of our citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Renee Beaman, Director of DHSS’ Division of State Service Centers. “This is an opportunity to nominate youths who have developed initiatives in their own communities and helped to ignite volunteerism across all age groups.”

The nomination form is available at Volunteer.Delaware.gov. Nominators may also request a form by emailing Tina Gary at Tina.Gary@delaware.gov or calling 302-857-5014. Nominations that are not submitted online must be delivered by Friday, March 12, to the State Office of Volunteerism, Attn: Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards, c/o Tina Gary, Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover, DE 19901 or emailed to: DHSS_VolunteerDelaware@delaware.gov

For more information about the awards or volunteer opportunities, go to Volunteer.Delaware.gov or contact Suzanne Farris, Volunteer Services Administrator, at 302-857-5006 or Suzanne.Farris@delaware.gov.