TODAY: Registration Opens for Curative Second Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Events 

Events in each county planned for Delawareans who received their first vaccination on or before January 18 at state-sponsored vaccination events

Registration opens at 10 a.m. today on Curative website

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced that registration for second-dose Curative events in all three counties will open at 10:00 a.m. TODAY, Thursday, February 11.

Registration will be available here:

Georgetown: https://curative.com/sites/25123

Dover: https://curative.com/sites/25081

Wilmington: https://curative.com/sites/25122

NOTE: Next week’s second dose events will be hosted from February 15-19 at Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC) campuses in Dover, Wilmington, and Georgetown. The DTCC events are planned for Phase 1A-eligible Delaware workers and 65+ Delawareans who received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at state-sponsored large vaccination events. In total, 3,800 second dose appointments will be available. Anyone without proof of first vaccination on or before January 18 will be turned away from the vaccination events, even if they have an appointment.

Delawareans who received their first vaccination on or before January 18 at an enrolled pharmacy or​ health care provider should contact their provider or pharmacy to schedule a second dose appointment before attempting to register for a state-sponsored event. The State of Delaware will allocate second dose vaccines to enrolled providers as close to the 21- to 28-day window as federal supply allows. Additional state-sponsored, second-dose events are expected to begin as early as February 20 for individuals who received their first dose at state-sponsored events.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly and equitably as possible,” said Governor Carney. “These second dose events will temporarily reduce our ability to expand access to first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But we are making significant progress in vaccinating vulnerable 65+ Delawareans and front-line health care workers. That will help limit spread of COVID-19 and serious illness among our most vulnerable populations.”

Delawareans who lost their vaccination record card can request their immunization record by emailing vaccine@delaware.gov (subject line: Lost Vaccine Card). Please include full name and date of birth when requesting proof of COVID-19 vaccine first dose. Don’t have email access? Call 1-833-643-1715.

Learn more about Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program at de.gov/covidvaccine.

Are you 65 or older? Sign up for the State of Delaware’s vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov. Delawareans also may call DPH’s Vaccination Call Center at 1-833-643-1715.

Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Visit de.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Delaware’s COVID-19 response. Find testing events and locations at de.gov/gettested.

###