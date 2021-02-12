Governor Dunleavy Announces Leadership Change at Department of Public Safety

February 12, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has accepted the resignation of Amanda Price as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety. The Governor wishes to thank Price for moving the department forward during her tenure.
Governor Dunleavy has appointed long time former DPS employee Kelly Howell to temporarily serve on special assignment as the head of the department until a new commissioner is appointed in the near future.
###
