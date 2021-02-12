Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,997 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Announces Leadership Change at Department of Public Safety

February 12, 2021 (Juneau, AK)  – Governor Mike Dunleavy has accepted the resignation of Amanda Price as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety. The Governor wishes to thank Price for moving the department forward during her tenure.

Governor Dunleavy has appointed long time former DPS employee Kelly Howell to temporarily serve on special assignment as the head of the department until a new commissioner is appointed in the near future.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Announces Leadership Change at Department of Public Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.