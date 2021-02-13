Magistrate Appointed Greene County Juvenile Judge

Long-time magistrate Amy Lewis will soon be a judge on the Greene County Common Pleas Juvenile Court.

Judge-designate Lewis, of Xenia, will assume office March 1 and must run for and win election in November 2022 to complete the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024.

She was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to replace Judge Adolfo Tornichio, whom DeWine appointed to another division of the county pleas court.

"Amy Lewis has served as magistrate in Greene County Juvenile Court for 20 years and has the experience needed to be a great juvenile court judge,” DeWine said.

“She understands the job is not just about what goes on in the courtroom, but also involves running extensive programming for a number of young people who are in the juvenile court system,” he said. “Amy Lewis's experience and good judgement will serve her well in this important job."

Judge-designate Lewis has served as magistrate at the Greene County Juvenile Court since 2000, overseeing hearings on delinquency, child support, custody and visitation, truancy, juvenile civil protection orders, and children services cases.

Previously, she served as the Xenia city prosecutor.

The appointee received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and her law degree from Ohio Northern University.