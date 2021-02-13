HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 12, 2021
Department of Health:
Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates
The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday.
70 New COVID-19 Cases and One Death Reported
DOH reports 70 new cases of coronavirus today. There was one (1) additional death.
This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Deaths:
O‘ahu
1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|33
|21,515
|Hawai‘i
|5
|2,211
|Maui
|25
|1,926
|Kaua‘i
|0
|179
|Moloka‘i
|0
|26
|Lānaʻi
|0
|109
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|7
|777
|Total Cases
|70
|26,743++
|Deaths
|1
|425
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/11/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui-5, O‘ahu-44, Kauaʻi-0
++As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.
Department of Public Safety:
Statewide Inmate Testing Continues
COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports one (1) negative inmate test result as part of mass testing efforts underway at the facility. The total positive inmate cases remain unchanged at 20. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19. Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports ten (10) negative staff results. HCF is clear of all active inmate cases. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports four (4) negative inmate test results, and 11 negative staff results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
14,265 Passengers Arrive on Thursday
Yesterday, a total of 14,265 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 9,435 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,029 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
Helpful Resources
Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:
The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:
COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:
COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):
Media Contact:
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center
