HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 12, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday.

70 New COVID-19 Cases and One Death Reported

DOH reports 70 new cases of coronavirus today. There was one (1) additional death.

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Deaths:

O‘ahu

1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 33 21,515
Hawai‘i 5 2,211
Maui 25 1,926
Kaua‘i 0 179
Moloka‘i 0 26
Lānaʻi 0 109
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 7 777
Total Cases 70 26,743++
Deaths    1 425

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/11/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui-5, O‘ahu-44, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety:

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports one (1) negative inmate test result as part of mass testing efforts underway at the facility. The total positive inmate cases remain unchanged at 20. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19. Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports ten (10) negative staff results. HCF is clear of all active inmate cases. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports four (4) negative inmate test results, and 11 negative staff results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

14,265 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 14,265 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 9,435 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,029 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/ 

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/ Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c  To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]  

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194 

[email protected]

