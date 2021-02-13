HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 12, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday.

70 New COVID-19 Cases and One Death Reported

DOH reports 70 new cases of coronavirus today. There was one (1) additional death.

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Deaths:

O‘ahu

1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 33 21,515 Hawai‘i 5 2,211 Maui 25 1,926 Kaua‘i 0 179 Moloka‘i 0 26 Lānaʻi 0 109 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 7 777 Total Cases 70 26,743++ Deaths 1 425

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/11/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui-5, O‘ahu-44, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports one (1) negative inmate test result as part of mass testing efforts underway at the facility. The total positive inmate cases remain unchanged at 20. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19. Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports ten (10) negative staff results. HCF is clear of all active inmate cases. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports four (4) negative inmate test results, and 11 negative staff results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

14,265 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 14,265 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 9,435 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,029 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

