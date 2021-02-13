HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 13 – FEB. 19, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 12, 2021 in Latest News

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Likelike Highway overpass and Ainakoa Avenue on Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be intermittingly closed.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

The Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the westbound Nimitz Highway onramp to the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

8) HONOLULU

Lane closure of the westbound Nimitz Highway onramp to the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

9) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Nimitz Highway/O’Malley Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

10) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and sign improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

11) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Wakea Street overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance and BMP cleanup. The Campbell onramp will remain open.

12) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Wakea Street overpass and the Makakilo Drive overpass on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance and BMP cleanup.

13) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Wakea Street overpass and the Kualakai Parkway underpass on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance and BMP cleanup.

14) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and Kaahumanu Street Overpass on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

15) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Waipahu/Pearl City offramp (Exit 8A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for outage repairs.

16) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Waiawa Road overpass on Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping. Work will be done on the Farrington Highway onramp and the ramp will remain open.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass and Meheula Parkway overpass on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for medial work.

2) WAIPIO

Shoulder closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for work zone sign placements.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) and H3 Freeway offramp (Exit 1D) on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving single lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halekou Interchange and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Friday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work and pothole patching.

2) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the eastbound direction.

3) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

4) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

5) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between West Hind Drive and Nenue street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for resurfacing work.

2) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Kaimoku Place and Wailupe Beach Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Lunalilo Home Road and Ainakoa Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

4) HAWAII KAI

Alternating single lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

5) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Makapuu Lighthouse Road and Ulukahiki Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

6) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Kaipapau Place on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility replacements.

2) KAAAWA

Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Puakenikeni Road and Johnson Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

3) KAAAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Johnson Road on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) KAHUKU TO KAAAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Malaekahana Valley and Kaaawa Valley Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility line maintenance.

5) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

6) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Kuu Home Place and Halekou Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

7) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

8) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

9) PEARL CITY

Lane shifted on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Kuala Street and Waiawa Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

10) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Lane cloure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaonohi Street and Lehua Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

11) PUPUKEA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Ke Nui Road on Wednesday, Feb. 17, through Thursday, Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

12) PUPUKEA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Kumupali Road and Paumalu Place on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

13) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Kohomua Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

14) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

15) WAIMEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Waimea Bay Beach Park and Kapuhi Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

16) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kahekili Highway on Friday, Feb. 12, through Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the eastbound Nimitz Highway onramp to Dillingham Boulevard on Friday night, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Richards Street and Awa Street on Tuesday night, Feb. 16, through Friday morning, Feb. 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. The westbound Iwilei offramp may be closed from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction Pacific Street and Alakawa Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring work.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Tuesday night, Feb. 16, through Friday morning, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) KAILUA

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Vineyard Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping.

3) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Ahi Place on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sidewalk repairs.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Center lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Channel Street and South Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring.

3) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Kalakaua Avnue on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

4) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Hobron Lane on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for resurfacing work. The left turn lane onto Hobron Lane will be closed.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between the H-3 Freeway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

2) KANEOHE

Lanes shifted on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nohea Place and Puaae Road on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) HALAWA

Lane closures on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Mikioi Place on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions between Kalanianaole Highway and Hamakua Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for sidewalk repairs.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway overpass on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repairs and catch bin installations.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Lei Stand and Lot J on Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Houghtailing Street on Sunday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 19, over a 24-hour period, for sewer work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed over a 24-hour period.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Feb. 7, through Friday morning, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.