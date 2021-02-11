Governor Continues to Relax COVID-19 Protocols as Hospitalizations Decline

February 11, 2021

Governor Mark Gordon announced a continued relaxation of health orders as data from most Wyoming counties show declines in both case counts and hospitalizations.

Beginning Feb. 15, attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase, reflecting the state’s progress in its fight against COVID-19. Indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 500 persons, and outdoor gatherings of up to 1,000 persons. In addition, sporting events, artistic performances, restaurants and gyms all will see capacity limits eased.

“We are making good progress against this virus. Levels are returning to where they were before the dangerous spike in November and some counties have lifted restrictions. This is good news thanks to Wyoming’s people,” Gordon said.

“At the end of this month state wrestling, and, shortly afterwards, state basketball tournaments will happen. We want to ensure these events happen safely and successfully for the athletes, families and communities involved,” he added. “Our trends are encouraging and our vaccination effort is progressing smoothly. These orders allowing larger groups and more capacity will lift up small businesses, keep schools open and get us closer to normal.”

Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with state metrics. Health officials are regularly reviewing variance requests for specific events.

“Spring is coming and doing the right things now will allow us to have more people attending these events, have more people in restaurants and bars, and allow us to look forward to further easing our protocols,” the governor said.

Gordon praised Wyoming’s efficient COVID-19 vaccine distribution rollout. Currently more than 11 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose and the state is doing very well at administering these initial doses. Additionally, all of Wyoming’s long-term care facilities have had vaccine clinics for residents and staff. All Wyoming counties are now in phase 1b of the phased distribution plan, which includes adults 65 and over and frontline essential workers. Wyoming vaccine distribution information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

The orders are in effect from Feb. 15-28