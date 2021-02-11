Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,991 in the last 365 days.

Appeals court weighs outdoor dining ban — after it’s been lifted

At issue is whether county officials need to provide data to back the dining restrictions they imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-judge panel for the California 2nd District Court of Appeal on Wednesday appeared to be leaning toward a collective “no,” though it has three months to issue a decision.

You just read:

Appeals court weighs outdoor dining ban — after it’s been lifted

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.