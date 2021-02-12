Show Your Love this Valentine’s Day by Supporting Local Businesses From Home

Harrisburg, PA – While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep many of us apart, love is still in the air across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office’s Holi-stay PA initiative encourages residents to plan a very special evening at home this Valentine’s Day, with activities including local carryout and wine pairings, filmed-in-PA movie marathons, and virtual activities spotlighting the state’s many romantic attractions.

“This year gives us a unique opportunity to reimagine how we celebrate the holidays. This Valentine’s Day we can trade a night out on the town with a special evening at home,” said Carrie Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film. “Holi-stay PA makes it easy for couples, families, and friends to explore destinations virtually while ordering in something delicious for dinner.”

Whether it’s a romantic evening for two, a cozy night in with the entire family, or solo time for personal pampering, Holi-stay PA helps Pennsylvanians find inspiration and programing from well-known and loved Pennsylvania organizations, with options including:

Virtual tours and demonstrations from The Hershey Story museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art;

Food and wine pairings;

Filmed-in-PA movie recommendations like the Silver Linings Playbook, The Fault in Our Stars, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower; and

20 sweet shops to support.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, show love to local restaurants, and help plan a special Valentine’s Day feast, CarryoutPA.com, developed by Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, makes it easy to find popular restaurants offering takeout and delivery options nearby.

Through Holi-stay PA, the holiday season is extended, keeping Pennsylvanians connected throughout the winter while celebrating what makes Pennsylvania unique. During the next few months, visitPA will spotlight various small businesses, local artisans, and some of the best chefs from across the state, bringing the best of Pennsylvania to the comfort of your home. Supporting virtual programming is the perfect way to show love to your community and abide by all statewide mitigation efforts, including masking up, washing hands, and avoiding large crowds.

Pennsylvanians, or anyone looking to continue celebrating the holidays at home, should visit the Holi-stay PA webpage. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should check out the Responding to COVID-19 Guide.

