Resolution Honoring the Service Members Who Mobilized Following the Capitol Riot Advances

Trenton – In response to the deadly insurrection that took place at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee today advanced a resolution sponsored by Senators Troy Singleton and Vin Gopal that would recognize the service of the New Jersey Army and Air National Guard members who were sent to Washington D.C. following the attack.

“On January 6, the entire country watched in horror as violent protesters broke into the United States Capitol building, interrupting a joint session and forcing the evacuation of the members,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “In the days that followed, New Jersey sent 550 National Guardsmen to Washington D.C. to assist in securing the monuments and maintaining safety leading up to and following the Inauguration. These men and women should be honored for their service and the sacrifices they have endured over the last month.”

The resolution, SR-109, would recognize, honor, and thank the members of the New Jersey Army and Air National Guard for their dedication, service, and sacrifice to our state and our nation.

“Our National Guard proved that they are dedicated to serving our country when they immediately answered the call to duty in the aftermath of the attack on the United States Capitol,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth), Chair of the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “Since then, 180 guardsmen and women remain in D.C., where they will continue to safeguard our monuments and people through the middle of March. Their service to our country in one of its darkest moments displays a true act of patriotism. I am now and will forever be thankful for their service these last few weeks.”