Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,951 in the last 365 days.

Gill, Greenstein and Turner Early In-Person Voting Legislation Advances

Trenton­ – The Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senators Nia Gill, Linda Greenstein and Shirley Turner that would require an in-person early voting period for certain elections.

The bill, S-3203, would establish an in-person early voting procedure to allow voters to cast their votes in specially designed polling places, starting on the 10th day before a general election and ending the Sunday before the election. A voter who participates in early voting would not be permitted to vote by mail-in ballot or in-person on Election Day. Early voting would only be required for a June primary and a November general elections but under the bill, a municipality with elections in May would be able to adopt an early voting period by ordinance.

“Our accountability over government, opportunities to better our lives and the chance to elect our representatives all depend upon our ability to access the ballot,” said Senator Gill (D-Essex/Passaic). “Passing early voting and implementing electronic poll books will ensure our fundamental right to have our voices heard. There are few rights more important than a citizen’s ability to vote. I look forward to the full Senate passing this legislation.”

“A secure and resilient electoral process is a vital national interest. Added protections for early voting are an integral part of this legislation,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “For future elections, we must ensure that we have an accessible and secure means of voting.”

“This legislation will encourage voter registration and turnout, especially in off-year elections,” said Senator Turner (D- Mercer). “Early in-person voting sites should and will be easily accessible to all individuals in the county in order to ensure a convenient and fair voting system for all New Jerseyans.”

Currently, thirty-nine states and the District of Columbia offer some form of early in-person voting. In 40 states, early voting is permitted at satellite polling locations.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.

You just read:

Gill, Greenstein and Turner Early In-Person Voting Legislation Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.