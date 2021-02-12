Governor Wolf Announces Longtime PA Aviation Engineer and Manufacturer to Open New Facility in Mercer County, Redeveloping Brownfield Site and Bringing 57 New Jobs to Region

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Hall Industries, a family-owned engineering and manufacturing company with multiple locations in the commonwealth, will streamline operations in western Pennsylvania into a new facility in Mercer County, creating 57 jobs.

Hall Industries will acquire the 468,000-square-foot Cooper Industrial Commons—a brownfield site in Grove City—and will renovate, purchase new machinery and equipment, and provide employee training. While certain operations will be streamlined to the new facility, the company’s existing Pennsylvania facilities will remain open. The company has committed to investing more than $11.8 million into the project, retaining 184 current positions and creating 57 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

“Hall Industries has been rooted in western Pennsylvania—a region known for being an industrial powerhouse—for decades, and we are excited to support their continued growth in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “This expansion will not only redevelop and bring new life to an underutilized brownfield site, but also will bring new, good-paying jobs to communities that have recently experienced displacement within the manufacturing industry.”

Hall Industries offers an array of services and support for the aviation industry, including the engineering and design of components, mechanical improvements, service, and ground and maintenance support at airports.

Hall Industries received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $114,000 grant for workforce training, a $723,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and $2.65 million in loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

“Hall Industries has called Western Pennsylvania home since 1966, and today we are happy to say that Hall Industries will continue to call Pennsylvania home for the foreseeable future. We would like to thank Governor Wolf and his team for helping us secure this facility that will continue to function as an economic generator for years to come. The Governor’s Action Team worked tirelessly to provide us with aid to recruit, train, and retain the talent to fill this facility,” said Hall Industries Vice President of Operations Tony Kaper. “Penn Northwest Development Corporation was vital in helping work through all the issues that come with buying such a unique property. We also wish to thank the Borough of Grove City and the Mercer County Commissioners for their support.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“Under the leadership of Johnathan Hall and Tony Kaper, Hall Industries decided that ‘Making It In Mercer County’ was the best deal for its expansion. In partnership with our local team and Hall’s Corporate Leadership, we spent countless hours working to get this transaction across the finish line,” said Penn Northwest Vice President of Business Development Gary Dovey. “Penn Northwest is greatly appreciative for the help of the Governor’s Action Team, and we are excited about Hall Industries’ commitment to making Mercer County home for this growing endeavor.”

Hall Industries was founded in 1966 by World War II veteran and engineer Harold Hall and has been operating in western Pennsylvania for more than 50 years. In addition to its new Grove City location, the company now has three locations in Ellwood City, one location at Pittsburgh International Airport, one location at Philadelphia International Airport, and one location in Canonsburg. Outside of Pennsylvania, Hall Industries operates facilities in South Carolina, Florida, New York, Alabama, Virginia, and internationally in the Czech Republic.

