XIXAG Helps Online Shoppers Who Miss Mall Randomness

Online shopping hub offers customers searchable lists of things they never knew they wanted

HEADFORD, GALWAY, IRELAND, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If your shopping list includes a vibrating ear cleaner, an LED iPhone case, and an innovative solution for cutting kiwi, you might find yourself spending a lot more time on XIXAG.

As Ireland’s newest foray into online shopping, XIXAG (pronounced “zigzag”) attempts to replicate the sheer randomness of the “kiosk” section of brick-and-mortar shopping centers. Shoppers can quickly peruse through hundreds of items that range from the kitschy to the genuinely innovative. For the health conscious, there is a portable blender/juice maker that starts at just $20.50 (and don’t forget the Kale Stripper leaf remover!). Tech lovers will appreciate the dual USB car smart charger for just $11.94 or the 3-in-1 gadget dock that can charge two phones and a smart watch simultaneously. And what beauty regimen would be complete without the Blackhead Sucker?? (just $20.90)

“We’re bringing a bit of fun back to the online shopping experience,” says XIXAG.com Founder and CEO Peter Schneider. “There are plenty of places to go online and shop for things that you know exist. XIXAG helps people who love to shop rediscover the joy of discovering a new item or perfect gift.”

To help preserve that sense of shopping adventure, XIXAG’s catalogue of items will rotate monthly, meaning there will always be something new for shoppers to discover - like the portable anti-snore chin strap that wraps around your lower jaw and keeps it shut.