Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,938 in the last 365 days.

XIXAG Helps Online Shoppers Who Miss Mall Randomness

Online shopping hub offers customers searchable lists of things they never knew they wanted

HEADFORD, GALWAY, IRELAND, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If your shopping list includes a vibrating ear cleaner, an LED iPhone case, and an innovative solution for cutting kiwi, you might find yourself spending a lot more time on XIXAG.

As Ireland’s newest foray into online shopping, XIXAG (pronounced “zigzag”) attempts to replicate the sheer randomness of the “kiosk” section of brick-and-mortar shopping centers. Shoppers can quickly peruse through hundreds of items that range from the kitschy to the genuinely innovative. For the health conscious, there is a portable blender/juice maker that starts at just $20.50 (and don’t forget the Kale Stripper leaf remover!). Tech lovers will appreciate the dual USB car smart charger for just $11.94 or the 3-in-1 gadget dock that can charge two phones and a smart watch simultaneously. And what beauty regimen would be complete without the Blackhead Sucker?? (just $20.90)

“We’re bringing a bit of fun back to the online shopping experience,” says XIXAG.com Founder and CEO Peter Schneider. “There are plenty of places to go online and shop for things that you know exist. XIXAG helps people who love to shop rediscover the joy of discovering a new item or perfect gift.”

To help preserve that sense of shopping adventure, XIXAG’s catalogue of items will rotate monthly, meaning there will always be something new for shoppers to discover - like the portable anti-snore chin strap that wraps around your lower jaw and keeps it shut.

PM schneider
xixag
email us here

You just read:

XIXAG Helps Online Shoppers Who Miss Mall Randomness

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.