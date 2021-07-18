"Angelena: Change The World" Wins 'Award of Recognition' at Impact DOCS Film Awards in Hollywood
Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian, Angelena Bonet, wins Award of Recognition at the Impact DOCS Film Awards in Hollywood.
We're all sharing this planet and no-one is better than anyone else. No sex, no race, no religion. Respect everyone for who they are. Love everyone for who they are and this place will be amazing.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award winning Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and global women's rights ambassador, Angelena Bonet, has won the Award of Recognition at the Impact DOCS Film Awards in Los Angeles for her biopic documentary feature film "Angelena: Change The World". Bonet has produced her films in their entirety and has won over 160 film festival awards worldwide collectively for her documentary tetralogy feature films and her documentary short film "Change The World", which recently screened in Tokyo and Seoul, New York Tri-State Film Festival and the Roma Short Film Festival in Rome, Italy. She has been the recipient of many film awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival, the 'Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders Film Festival in The Bahamas and 'Best Australian Director' at the Best Directors Awards in London.
— Angelena Bonet
Bonet has produced a biopic documentary tetralogy feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter", "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" and "Angelena: Warrior Woman" which are all available to rent or buy on Vimeo On Demand. A former Australian model and actress, she has experienced two life changing tragedies, which she has chronicled in her documentaries. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' and 'Best Film Score' awards. She promised him whilst in a coma that she would finish their special project and thirteen years later she has received accolades from every corner of the globe.
Impact DOCS recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Documentaries were received from 30 countries, including veteran award winning filmmakers and fresh new talent. Entries were judged by highly qualified and award winning professionals in the film and television industry. In winning an Impact DOCS award, Angelena Bonet joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar winning director Louie Psihoyos for his 2016 Best of Show – Racing Extinction, Oscar winner Yael Melamede for (Dis)Honesty – The Truth About Lies, and Emmy Award winner Gerald Rafshoon for Endless Corridors narrated by Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, and many more.
Rick Prickett, who chairs Impact DOCS, had this to say about the latest winners, “ “The judges and I were simply blown away by the variety and immensely important documentaries we screened. Impact DOCS is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. Impact DOCS helps set the standard for craft and creativity as well as power catalysts for global change. The goal of Impact DOCS is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve for their dedication and work.”
Impact DOCS Awards is in its second year and is the newest member of the Global Film Awards (GFA) family of competitions who have been hosting competitions for 14 years. As one of the original trend-setting digital online competitions, GFA set the standard for this exciting new breed of film competitions.. GFA’s Accolade Competition was named by MovieMagazine “…as one of the top 25 festivals worth the entry fee”. It is truly international in scope offering filmmakers from large powerhouses like Disney, The Weinstein Company, Discovery and Ridley Scott all the way to first time filmmakers and students, the opportunity to receive valuable feedback from an impartial judging panel comprised by highly qualified and award winning professionals in the industry. Often the first stop on the festival circuit, GFA award winners have gone on to win Oscars like the short doc “The Lady in Number Six” and “Mr Hublot” as well as countless Emmys, Tellys and more. Information about the Impact DOCS Awards and a list of past and recent winners can be found at www.ImpactDocsAwards.com
Angelena Bonet
Crystal Heart Productions
info@angelenabonet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn